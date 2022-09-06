₹2 crore gold stolen from Pakistan jeweller's bag in Dubai-Karachi flight
Pakistan Flight Theft: Mohammad Moonis lost 1,542 grams of gold during the international flight on Sunday afternoon, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.
In an unusual theft, gold worth Rs20 million was stolen from a Pakistani jeweller's cabin baggage during a flight from Dubai to Karachi, according to a media report on Monday.
Mohammad Moonis lost 1,542 grams of gold during the international flight on Sunday afternoon, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.
Despite the aircraft crew's search for it after the flight landed in Karachi, the gold could not be recovered.
The jeweller said that during the flight, one and a half kilograms of gold disappeared from the bag kept in the aircraft’s cabin. He added that he notified the cabin crew about the missing gold during the flight.
The victim said that after landing, the Airport Security Force (ASF) conducted a 100 per cent scanning of the passengers in search of the missing gold. However, the gold stolen during the flight could not be recovered. The airline was not named in the report.
The passenger had also informed the customs authorities in advance about bringing the gold to Pakistan.
According to sources, the traveller was legally bringing back half the value of the legally exported jewellery in the form of gold. The gold was owned by Naurattan Jewellers of Karachi.
Customs officials on duty told the newspaper that a detailed search of the aircraft was conducted based on the passenger's report.
The customs authorities indicated that the theft may have occurred at the time of departure from Dubai International Airport, but the affected passenger maintained that the presence of the gold was confirmed during the flight and that it was stolen inflight.
This is the second incident of an unusual theft in the country.
Earlier, a luxury sedan, Bentley Mulsanne, was recovered from Karachi by Pakistan Customs under 'mysterious' circumstances after a British law enforcement agency alerted the authorities.
The vehicle was reportedly stolen in London.
-
UK PM-elect Liz Truss’ “diverse” cabinet may have no berths for white men
Liz Truss will take oath as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom later Tuesday after beating her rival - Indian-origin former finance minister Rishi Sunak - in the ruling Conservative Party's leadership contest. Read more: PM Modi's message to Liz Truss after UK poll win; 'Confident that under you…' Truss is expected to appoint James Cleverly as foreign secretary, Suella Braverman as home secretary and Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor, the Guardian said.
-
What next for Indian-origin Rishi Sunak after UK PM race
Sunak also said he 'need(ed) to recover' from what was often a bad-tempered and divisive contest Possible role for Rishi Sunak inLiz Truss' cabinet? "It is just not something I am thinking about," Sunak said when asked about a cabinet role. However, if Sunak is not offered a role in Truss' cabinet, it will be a break from tradition.
-
Canada stabbing incident: One of two suspects found dead
One of the two suspects in a stabbing spree in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan early on Sunday morning, has been discovered dead while police continue the manhunt for a second person. In a statement issued on Monday, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan unit of the Royal Canadian, Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore Mounted Police, said that 31-year-old Damien Sanderson, was located at around 11.30am at the James Smith Cree Nation, the epicentre of the stabbings.
-
‘Good riddance,’ say UK MPs after Priti Patel resigns as home secretary
Hours after Liz Truss was voted as the UK Prime Minister to succeed Boris Johnson, Priti Patel – who held the post of Britain's home secretary, or interior minister – announced that she will step down and continue serving the country from the “backbenches” of Witham constituency. A series of tweets followed after her announcement with a letter on the microblogging site. 'A bully' Patel was often termed as a bully by her colleagues.
-
Typhoon leaves 20,000 homes without power in South Korea
Prime Minister Han Duk-soo had called for proactive efforts to evacuate residents in areas vulnerable to flooding, saying that Hinnamnor could end up being a “historically strong typhoon that we never experienced before.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics