‘Russia, an evil with no limits’: Zelenskyy on east Ukraine rocket attack
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday described Russia as an ‘evil with no limits’ after a rocket strike on a train station in eastern Ukraine claimed at least 35 lives. “Lacking the strength and courage to stand up to us in the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population. This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will not stop,” Zelenskyy said in a statement.
Later, in an address to Finland's Parliament, he said no Ukrainian troops were present at the Kramatorsk railway station. The station is used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russia's control.
Meanwhile, Dmytro Kuleba, the east European nation's foreign minister, vowed that Ukraine will bring ‘each war criminal to justice.’ Kuleba tweeted, "Russians knew that the train station in Kramatorsk was full of civilians waiting to be evacuated. Yet they stroke it with a ballistic missile, killing at least 30 and injuring at least a hundred people. This was a deliberate slaughter.'
Russia, on the other hand, denied it was behind the strike. “The missiles that struck the station are used only by the Ukrainian military. Our armed forces did not have any targets assigned in Kramatorsk on Friday,” a Russian defence ministry spokesperson said.
The attack took place a day after Russia was suspended from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for its alleged war crimes during the ongoing offensive, particularly in Bucha.
Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
(With agency inputs)
-
