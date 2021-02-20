IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Russia approves its third Covid-19 vaccine, says PM Mishustin
Vials of the Sputnik V vaccine at a Covid-19 vaccination center at Domodedovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Bloomberg)
Vials of the Sputnik V vaccine at a Covid-19 vaccination center at Domodedovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Bloomberg)
world news

Russia approves its third Covid-19 vaccine, says PM Mishustin

Russia has already approved two Covid-19 vaccines, including the Sputnik V shot, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:42 PM IST

Russia on Saturday approved a third coronavirus vaccine for domestic use, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on state TV, though large-scale clinical trials of the shot, labelled CoviVac and produced by the Chumakov Centre, have yet to begin.

Russia has already approved two Covid-19 vaccines, including the Sputnik V shot, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, following a similar approach of granting approval before seeing any late-stage trial results.

The preemptive approvals had raised concerns among some scientists in the West, but inoculations with those first two shots began on a mass scale in Russia only after trials were concluded and showed success.

Sputnik V was approved in August and late-stage trials began in September. Mass vaccination was launched in December, after preliminary trial results showed the vaccine to be 91.4% effective.

Since then, more than two million Russians have been vaccinated with at least the first dose of Sputnik V, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Feb. 10.

Rollout of a second vaccine, developed by the Vector Institute in Novosibirsk, is beginning.

Also read| Joe Biden believes US will approach normalcy defeating Covid-19 by year end

"Today, Russia is the only country to have already three vaccines against Covid-19," Prime Minister Mishustin said.

The Chumakov Centre, founded in 1955 in St Petersburg by Mikhail Chumakov, is known for its work with U.S. scientist Albert Sabin at the height of the Cold War, which led to the production of the widely-used polio vaccine.

Unlike the Sputnik V vaccine, which uses a modified harmless cold virus that tricks the body into producing antigens to help the immune system prepare for a coronavirus infection, the CoviVac vaccine is a "whole-virion" vaccine.

This means it is made of a coronavirus that has been inactivated, or stripped of its ability to replicate.

"The vaccine we have developed... reflects the whole history of Russian, as well as global, vaccine science," the Chumakov Centre's director, Aidar Ishmukhametov, said on Saturday.

The CoviVac shot is given in two doses, 14 days apart. It is transported and stored at normal fridge temperatures, of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (35.6 to 46.4 Fahrenheit), Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said in a government briefing in January.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sputnik v covid-19 vaccine covid-19
Close
Ted Cruz is under further attack for traveling to Cancun while his constituents suffered through a deadly winter storm (AP Photo/Dan Christian Rojas)(AP)
Ted Cruz is under further attack for traveling to Cancun while his constituents suffered through a deadly winter storm (AP Photo/Dan Christian Rojas)(AP)
world news

Ted Cruz's trip tests memory of voters if he runs for White House again in 2024

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:57 PM IST
  • Ted Cruz is still the best-known leader in the country's largest red state, with a far higher national profile than Abbott, who has also been mentioned as a possible 2024 presidential contender
READ FULL STORY
Close
A T-38 Trainer aircraft takes off from Edwards Air Force Base in California in 2005.(File Photo / REUTERS)
A T-38 Trainer aircraft takes off from Edwards Air Force Base in California in 2005.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Japan air force officer, US instructor killed in US plane crash

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:53 PM IST
The lieutenant was learning manoeuvring and other skills in the US Air Force curriculum to become a fighter pilot, said Japanese public broadcaster NHK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GOP Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday proposed an array of voting changes, while state lawmakers have introduced legislation that makes it harder to vote by mail.(AP)
GOP Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday proposed an array of voting changes, while state lawmakers have introduced legislation that makes it harder to vote by mail.(AP)
world news

Florida is a model for voting. The GOP wants change anyway

PTI, Tallahassee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Florida Republicans' push to change voting laws shows how deep false claims about mass voter fraud spread by Trump have burrowed into Republicans' belief system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Capt Arnaud Tranchant, commanding officer of the Tonnerre, told Naval News that the French navy would "work to strengthen" France's partnership with the US, Japan, India and Australia - Quad.(@florence_parly/Twitter)
Capt Arnaud Tranchant, commanding officer of the Tonnerre, told Naval News that the French navy would "work to strengthen" France's partnership with the US, Japan, India and Australia - Quad.(@florence_parly/Twitter)
world news

France sends assault warships to South China Sea for combined military exercise

ANI, Paris
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:49 PM IST
The website Naval News reported that the ships would cross the South China Sea twice and take part in a combined exercise with the Japanese and US militaries in May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb 20, 2021.(AP)
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb 20, 2021.(AP)
world news

Representatives of 9 foreign embassies, EU attend Navalny's hearings

ANI, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Earlier, a Moscow court had sent Navalny to prison for more than two-and-a-half years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AstraZeneca submitted documents for the registration in Japan on February 17.(Reuters)
AstraZeneca submitted documents for the registration in Japan on February 17.(Reuters)
world news

AstraZeneca to produce Covid-19 vaccine doses in Japan for 40 million people

ANI, Tokyo, Japan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Doses for 40 million people will be produced at the facilities of the JCR Pharmaceuticals company in the prefecture of Hyogo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People queued up early in the morning to receive water and Houston converted a football stadium being used as Covid-19 vaccination centre as a water supply distribution centre.(AP)
People queued up early in the morning to receive water and Houston converted a football stadium being used as Covid-19 vaccination centre as a water supply distribution centre.(AP)
world news

Texas reels from power outage: Impact in pics

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:19 PM IST
The power outage left the people of the state shivering in cold without heat or water.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for an elderly man, at a nursing home in Mexico City, Mexico, February 17, 2021. Picture taken February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero(REUTERS)
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for an elderly man, at a nursing home in Mexico City, Mexico, February 17, 2021. Picture taken February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero(REUTERS)
world news

UK urges UN resolution for pause in conflicts for Covid-19 jabs

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The proposed resolution reiterates the council's demand last July 1 for “a general and immediate cessation of hostilities” in major conflicts from Syria and Yemen to Central African Republic, Mali and Sudan and Somalia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pentagon is also grappling with a wider effort to expand diversity within the ranks, and a campaign to tackle racism and extremism.(REUTERS)
The Pentagon is also grappling with a wider effort to expand diversity within the ranks, and a campaign to tackle racism and extremism.(REUTERS)
world news

US Air Force orders new review into racial, ethnic disparities

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:09 PM IST
The new study also reflects broader campaigns within the Defense Department and the Biden administration to root out extremism and racism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden is seeing his disaster management skills tested after winter storms plunged Texas, Oklahoma and neighboring states into an unusual deep freeze.(AP)
Biden is seeing his disaster management skills tested after winter storms plunged Texas, Oklahoma and neighboring states into an unusual deep freeze.(AP)
world news

Extreme weather testing Biden's disaster management skills

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Part of the job of being president is responding to the destruction left behind by earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters, or events like deadly mass shootings, or even acts of terrorism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
State prosecutors have asked the court to fine Navalny 950,000 roubles ($12,800) for slander.(AP)
State prosecutors have asked the court to fine Navalny 950,000 roubles ($12,800) for slander.(AP)
world news

Kremlin critic Navalny back in court for jail appeal, possible fine

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, was jailed earlier this month for parole violations he said were trumped up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of the Sputnik V vaccine at a Covid-19 vaccination center at Domodedovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Bloomberg)
Vials of the Sputnik V vaccine at a Covid-19 vaccination center at Domodedovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Bloomberg)
world news

Russia approves its third Covid-19 vaccine, says PM Mishustin

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Russia has already approved two Covid-19 vaccines, including the Sputnik V shot, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Tsai Ing-wen expects Chiu to complete the next stage of military reforms, including planning for "asymmetric warfare," focusing on high-tech, mobile weapons designed to make any Chinese attack as difficult as possible.(AFP/Bloomberg)
President Tsai Ing-wen expects Chiu to complete the next stage of military reforms, including planning for "asymmetric warfare," focusing on high-tech, mobile weapons designed to make any Chinese attack as difficult as possible.(AFP/Bloomberg)
world news

Taiwan appoints US-trained defence minister, China sends 8 jets into Taipei

ANI, Taipei
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:35 PM IST
He further said that President Tsai Ing-wen expects Chiu to complete the next stage of military reforms, including planning for "asymmetric warfare," focusing on high-tech, mobile weapons designed to make any Chinese attack as difficult as possible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court previously ordered Patel’s former company, S K Laboratories, to forfeit USD 6 million in connection with the case.(iStock/HT Archive)
The court previously ordered Patel’s former company, S K Laboratories, to forfeit USD 6 million in connection with the case.(iStock/HT Archive)
world news

Indian-origin man sentenced for fraudulently selling workout supplements in US

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Patel and several of his co-defendants admitted that they imported substances with false and misleading labelling to avoid law enforcement and regulatory agency attention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer manufacturing site, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Portage, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer manufacturing site, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Portage, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
world news

Joe Biden believes US will approach normalcy defeating Covid-19 by year end

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Biden touted that the country’s vaccination rate has increased to about 1.7 million shots a day, well above the pace for the president’s goal of 100 million shots in 100 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP