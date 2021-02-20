Russia approves its third Covid-19 vaccine, says PM Mishustin
Russia on Saturday approved a third coronavirus vaccine for domestic use, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on state TV, though large-scale clinical trials of the shot, labelled CoviVac and produced by the Chumakov Centre, have yet to begin.
Russia has already approved two Covid-19 vaccines, including the Sputnik V shot, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, following a similar approach of granting approval before seeing any late-stage trial results.
The preemptive approvals had raised concerns among some scientists in the West, but inoculations with those first two shots began on a mass scale in Russia only after trials were concluded and showed success.
Sputnik V was approved in August and late-stage trials began in September. Mass vaccination was launched in December, after preliminary trial results showed the vaccine to be 91.4% effective.
Since then, more than two million Russians have been vaccinated with at least the first dose of Sputnik V, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Feb. 10.
Rollout of a second vaccine, developed by the Vector Institute in Novosibirsk, is beginning.
Also read| Joe Biden believes US will approach normalcy defeating Covid-19 by year end
"Today, Russia is the only country to have already three vaccines against Covid-19," Prime Minister Mishustin said.
The Chumakov Centre, founded in 1955 in St Petersburg by Mikhail Chumakov, is known for its work with U.S. scientist Albert Sabin at the height of the Cold War, which led to the production of the widely-used polio vaccine.
Unlike the Sputnik V vaccine, which uses a modified harmless cold virus that tricks the body into producing antigens to help the immune system prepare for a coronavirus infection, the CoviVac vaccine is a "whole-virion" vaccine.
This means it is made of a coronavirus that has been inactivated, or stripped of its ability to replicate.
"The vaccine we have developed... reflects the whole history of Russian, as well as global, vaccine science," the Chumakov Centre's director, Aidar Ishmukhametov, said on Saturday.
The CoviVac shot is given in two doses, 14 days apart. It is transported and stored at normal fridge temperatures, of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (35.6 to 46.4 Fahrenheit), Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said in a government briefing in January.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ted Cruz's trip tests memory of voters if he runs for White House again in 2024
- Ted Cruz is still the best-known leader in the country's largest red state, with a far higher national profile than Abbott, who has also been mentioned as a possible 2024 presidential contender
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan air force officer, US instructor killed in US plane crash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Florida is a model for voting. The GOP wants change anyway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France sends assault warships to South China Sea for combined military exercise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Representatives of 9 foreign embassies, EU attend Navalny's hearings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca to produce Covid-19 vaccine doses in Japan for 40 million people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas reels from power outage: Impact in pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK urges UN resolution for pause in conflicts for Covid-19 jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Air Force orders new review into racial, ethnic disparities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Extreme weather testing Biden's disaster management skills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kremlin critic Navalny back in court for jail appeal, possible fine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia approves its third Covid-19 vaccine, says PM Mishustin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan appoints US-trained defence minister, China sends 8 jets into Taipei
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-origin man sentenced for fraudulently selling workout supplements in US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden believes US will approach normalcy defeating Covid-19 by year end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox