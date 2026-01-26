Russia's Arctic cities without power for fourth straight day after aging grid collapses

Russia’s Arctic cities of Murmansk and Severomorsk, along with surrounding areas, are without power for a fourth day after aging infrastructure failed amid freezing temperatures. Five power transmission towers collapsed near Murmansk late Friday, disrupting electricity supplies. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

Five power transmission towers collapsed near Murmansk late Friday, disrupting electricity supplies and subsequently heat and water services in the city and neighboring Severomorsk, the main base of Russia’s Northern Fleet, according to local authorities.

Water supply and heating in the area were mostly restored over the weekend, though the region is still facing power outages as the grid operator waits for new towers to be delivered and severe weather hampers repairs, the authorities said.

The outage highlights strains on Russia’s aging power grid, where decades old infrastructure is increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather and failures. Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on suspicion of negligence, saying the grid operator failed to properly maintain power lines.

Murmansk region in northwest Russia bordering Norway and Finland is an important industrial hub, and home to operations of companies such as Russia’s top miner MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC and fertilizer producer PhosAgro PJSC. There were no reports of disruptions to their work.

Murmansk and Severomorsk have a combined population of about 300,000, though authorities didn’t say how many consumers remain without power.

Regional governor Andrei Chibis declared a state of emergency in Murmansk on Sunday. He warned that demand on the power grid could peak on Monday as people return to work and school, triggering possible new outages to avert breakdowns.

City officials said residents hit by outages can pick up emergency food packages including bread, canned meat and water. Aid centers opened in schools, sports and cultural facilities are also providing drinking water, hot meals and phone charging as repairs drag on.

Public transport in Murmansk, Severomorsk and on connecting routes will be free until power supplies are restored, authorities said.