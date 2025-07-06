Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Russia ‘captures’ two more Ukrainian settlements in Donetsk, Kharkiv

AFP |
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 05:47 PM IST

Moscow has been grinding forward on the front line for over a year, pressing its advantage against overstretched and outmanned Ukrainian troops.

Russia said Sunday it had captured another two settlements in east Ukraine, one in the Donetsk region and one in the Kharkiv region.

The Russian military accelerated its advances in Ukraine for a third consecutive month in June.(Reuters)
The Russian military accelerated its advances in Ukraine for a third consecutive month in June.(Reuters)

Ukraine did not immediately comment on Russia's claims.

Moscow has been grinding forward on the front line for over a year, pressing its advantage against overstretched and outmanned Ukrainian troops.

On Sunday, Russia said it had captured the village of Piddubne in Donetsk and Sobolivka in Kharkiv.

Piddubne was home to around 500 people before the conflict and lies just seven kilometres (four miles) from the border of Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Sobolivka village lies some three kilometres (two miles) west of the town of Kupiansk, outside of areas Russia claims it is holding, according to battlefield maps by the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

In two separate Telegram posts, the Russian defence ministry said its army units had "liberated" the settlements of Poddubnoye and Sobolevka, using Russian spellings for the localities.

The Russian military accelerated its advances for a third consecutive month in June.

Its territorial gains for that month were the biggest since November last year, according to an AFP analysis of ISW data.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Russia ‘captures’ two more Ukrainian settlements in Donetsk, Kharkiv
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On