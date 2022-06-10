Russia, China unveil first highway bridge. Here are 5 things you must know
Russia and China have unveiled the first ever road bridge between the two countries, signifying the strengthening ties between the two countries amid Moscow's war in Ukraine, AFP reported. The kilometre long bridge over the Amur river links the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk with Heihe in northern China
This comes a month after the construction of the Russian section of the first railway bridge across the Amur river was completed, ANI had quoted Chinese media reports. The China-Russia rail bridge connects Tongjiang City in the country's northeast province of Heilongjiang and the Russian town of Nizhneleninskoye, according to Xinhua News Agency.
Both Moscow and Beijing have over the years increased political and economic cooperation due to their wish to counter the global dominance of the United States.
Here are the five things you need to know about this road bridge connecting the two superpowers.
1. The construction of the bridge was completed two years ago but the inauguration was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.
2. The bridge opened to freight traffic with a ceremony in Blagoveshchensk, with the passage of the first trucks greeted by fireworks.
3. From the Chinese side, eight trucks comprising car tyres and electrical equipment components set off for Russia, the Russia Today website reported.
4. Consisting of two traffic lanes, the bridge cost around 19 billion rubles ($328 million), according to official figures.
5. Vitaly Savelyev, the head of Russian transport ministry said he hoped that the bridge would allow cargo turnover between the two countries to reach up to 1 million tonnes per year, Russia Today reported.
(With ANI, AFP inputs)
-
