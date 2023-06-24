Russia coup: Man continues to clean street while armed convoy streams in Rostov

In an extraordinary clip, a street cleaner carries out his regular morning duties while in the background, a convoy of armoured tanks of Wagner group heads to oust president Vladimir Putin in Russia's Rostov on Saturday. A man continues to clean the street while the armoured cars can be seen streaming by the roads of the city.(Twitter/ @Osinttechnical)

Follow Russia coup Live Updates here

The video, which went viral on the social media shows a man continues to clean the street while the armoured cars can be seen streaming by the roads of the city.

Read here: Wagner Group vows to topple Russian military leadership. Who are they?

While sharing the video on the social media platform, a Twitter user @Osinttechnical wrote, "A somewhat surreal sight in Rostov as street cleaners continue on their Saturday morning duties." The video has garnered over 932K views and over 9,000 likes.

Some netizens got nostalgic ad remembered the Myanmar fitness instructor Khing Hnin Wai, whose video of coincidently filming the military coup while performing her routine dance workout made to the headlines.

In the video, she was seen dancing energetically to techno-pop while wearing workout gear and a face mask, seemingly oblivious to the convoy of black vehicles streaming down the road behind her as Myanmar's military seizes control of the government.

Read here: Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin - the Russian mercenary boss 'plotting' against Putin

Meanwhile, Russia's Wagner mercenary group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin on Saturday vowed to ‘go all the way’ to topple the military leadership in Moscow over its handling of the war and accused his allies of shelling his troops.

He said that he had sent an armed convoy on a 1,200-km (750-mile) charge towards Moscow with his 25,000 fighters. "All of us are ready to die. All 25,000, and then another 25,000," Prigozhin, 62, said in an audio message, after earlier accusing the Russian top brass of launching strikes against his men.

Read here: Putin faces coup? Rebel mercenaries enter Russian military district | VIDEO

Following Prigozhin's statement, security measures in Moscow has been tightened, with critical facilities ‘put under reinforced protection’.