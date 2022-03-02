Russia escalates attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas ahead of 2nd round of talks: 5 points

The Russia-Ukraine crisis is intensifying with Russia escalating its attack on Ukrainian cities, one after another. At least 11 people have been killed in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and dozens have been left wounded. Kyiv's main TV tower and holocaust memorial have been hit by Russian strikes. Satellite images show a huge Russian military convoy occupying much of a 40-mile stretch of road north of the capital.

Follow live updates of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Zhytomyr under attack

Ukrainian city Zhytomyr came under attack after a Russian cruise missile hit residential areas of the city killing at least four people, Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, said on his Telegram channel. This comes as Russia warned Ukraine of high-precision strikes.

Russia-Ukraine 2nd round of negotiation

According to reports, two sides are scheduled to meet for the second round of negotiation on Wednesday. The first round of negotiation on February 28, convened after much disagreement on the venue, failed to provide any breakthrough.

Putin was wrong: Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden, in his first State of the Union address, is scheduled to address the Russia-Ukraine crisis. According to the excerpts of his speech released by the White House, Biden will say that teh US and its allies were prepared for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “dictators” must pay a price for their aggression. “He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home,” Biden will say adding, “Putin was wrong. We were ready."

Thank you for your support: Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Biden on the ongoing crisis and thanked him for the US support. " The American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine was discussed. We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible. Thank you for your support!" he tweeted.

International Court of Justice to hear the case on March 7 and 8

The International Court of Justice will hold public hearings on the Russia-Ukraine crisis on March 7 and 8, the World Court said in a statement. "The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation) on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 March 2022, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court," read the ICJ statement.

(With agency inputs)