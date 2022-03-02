Russia escalates attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas ahead of 2nd round of talks: 5 points
The Russia-Ukraine crisis is intensifying with Russia escalating its attack on Ukrainian cities, one after another. At least 11 people have been killed in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and dozens have been left wounded. Kyiv's main TV tower and holocaust memorial have been hit by Russian strikes. Satellite images show a huge Russian military convoy occupying much of a 40-mile stretch of road north of the capital.
Zhytomyr under attack
Ukrainian city Zhytomyr came under attack after a Russian cruise missile hit residential areas of the city killing at least four people, Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, said on his Telegram channel. This comes as Russia warned Ukraine of high-precision strikes.
Russia-Ukraine 2nd round of negotiation
According to reports, two sides are scheduled to meet for the second round of negotiation on Wednesday. The first round of negotiation on February 28, convened after much disagreement on the venue, failed to provide any breakthrough.
Putin was wrong: Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden, in his first State of the Union address, is scheduled to address the Russia-Ukraine crisis. According to the excerpts of his speech released by the White House, Biden will say that teh US and its allies were prepared for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “dictators” must pay a price for their aggression. “He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home,” Biden will say adding, “Putin was wrong. We were ready."
Thank you for your support: Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Biden on the ongoing crisis and thanked him for the US support. " The American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine was discussed. We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible. Thank you for your support!" he tweeted.
International Court of Justice to hear the case on March 7 and 8
The International Court of Justice will hold public hearings on the Russia-Ukraine crisis on March 7 and 8, the World Court said in a statement. "The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation) on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 March 2022, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court," read the ICJ statement.
Among those who died during the day due to fighting and airstrikes in Kharkiv include a 21-year-old Indian medical student as well. Naveen Shekharappa was waiting outside a grocery store in the city when a missile hit the administrative building this morning.
The Babyn Yar incident had happened over the course of a few days in 1941 as part of Nazi Germany's campaign against the Soviet Union - of which both Russia and Ukraine were a part then.
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen thanked Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and Romania for allowing Ukrainian refugees to take shelter in their countries. She also announced the EU's proposal to activate the temporary protection mechanism through which these refugees can obtain a status in the countries, and get access to schools, work and medical care.
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk will deliver their speeches via video conference. European Council president Charles Michel, European Commission chief Ursual Von der Leyen, and EU high representative Josep Borrell Fontelles will also attend the meeting.
On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that some of Russia’s alleged actions in Ukraine, if true, “would potentially be a war crime.”