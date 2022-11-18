Home / World News / Russia hit energy infrastructure, 'military targets' in Ukraine: Report

Russia hit energy infrastructure, 'military targets' in Ukraine: Report

world news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 05:14 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia said that it used long-range weapons to hit defence and industrial targets, including "missile manufacturing facilities".

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian soldier fires an anti-tank missile.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian soldier fires an anti-tank missile.(AP)
Reuters |

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that its strikes in Ukraine on Thursday were aimed at military and energy infrastructure, Russian news agencies reported.

In its daily briefing, it said that it used long-range weapons to hit defence and industrial targets, including "missile manufacturing facilities".

Read more: UK reiterates support for India’s permanent United Nations Security Council seat

About 10 million people have been left without power since the strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a Thursday evening video address, adding that authorities in some places ordered forced emergency blackouts.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out