Russia hit military boat in Odesa port in Ukraine, foreign ministry says
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that Russian forces had hit a Ukrainian military boat in the port of Odesa in Ukraine with high-precision missiles.
"Kalibr missiles destroyed Odesa port's military infrastructure, sending a Ukrainian military boat to the Kiev regime's favourite address in a precision strike," Zakharova posted in Telegram.
Zakharova's comment came after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of striking Odesa port a day after grain deal struck with the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine.
The Ukrainian military had said Russian missiles hit the southern port on Saturday, threatening a deal signed just one day earlier to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war.
-
Indian-origin prof is 1st Canadian to win global award for pathbreaking research
An Indian-origin professor has become the first Canadian to win a global award for potentially pathbreaking interdisciplinary research. Dr Sudip Shekhar, associate professor in the department of electrical and computer engineering at the University of British Columbia's faculty of applied science, will receive $2.5 million for his research on a “highly compact biomedical sensor that can make medical diagnosis much faster, easier and cheaper than it has ever been”, according to a release from UBC.
-
Monkeypox: WHO urges South-East Asian nations to strengthen measures sans stigma
The World Health Organisation on Sunday called on South-East Asian countries to strengthen surveillance and public health measures for monkeypox as the disease had now been declared a public health emergency of international concern. Regional director of WHO South-East Asia Region, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, said the virus is spreading rapidly and to countries that have not seen it before.
-
Monkeypox a global emergency: More on the outbreak and those infected so far
The World Health Organisation has sounded the highest alarm on monkeypox as it declared the disease a global health emergency. The rare viral disease – endemic to central and western African countries – has now affected nearly 17,000 people in 74 countries. Speaking at a press conference, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.”
-
Elon Musk's ‘money doesn’t have power' video goes viral. Watch
An old video of the world's richest man, Elon Musk, saying that money has no power in itself, has gone viral as Elon Musk on Sunday posted a 'yes' to the video implying that he stands by his comment in the viral video. In 2021, Elon Musk was the second richest person in the world, after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. In 2022, Elon Musk became the richest man with a net worth of $219 billion.
-
Pak PM, Imran Khan trade barbs over ordinance to sell assets to foreign nations
A war of words broke out on Twitter between Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and his predecessor and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan over the cabinet approving an ordinance to bypass all the procedures for selling assets to foreign countries in order to prevent Islamabad from defaulting. Khan then went on to accuse the government of "plundering Pakistan for the last 30 years" and also held them responsible for the "present economic meltdown."
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics