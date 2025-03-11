Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Russia launches air attack on Kyiv, Ukraine's air defense system in place

ByHT News Desk
Mar 11, 2025 04:22 AM IST

Witnesses reportedly heard explosion in the capital city of Kyiv and the surrounding region in what sounded like an air defense system in operation.

Russia launched air strikes overnight on Kyiv, with Ukraine's air defense systems engaged in fighting back the attack, Ukrainian authorities said late on Monday.

Russia launched ballistic missiles, multiple rockets, and drones, causing damage to eight multi-storey buildings, 30 vehicles. (Reuters)
Russia launched ballistic missiles, multiple rockets, and drones, causing damage to eight multi-storey buildings, 30 vehicles. (Reuters)

"Air defence forces are working to eliminate the threat in the skies over Kyiv," Mayor Vitali Klitschko's message on Telegram was cited by Reuters.

Witnesses reportedly heard explosion in the capital city of Kyiv and the surrounding region in what sounded like an air defense system in operation.

The attack took place ahead of the talks between Ukrainian and US officials in Saudi Arabia, in hopes that it will result in a substantial progress towards putting an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Just a couple of days ago, at least 14 people were killed and 37 others injured in Russian missile and drone attacks on the eastern city of Dobropillia and a settlement in the Kharkiv region.

ALSO READ | At least 14 killed, 37 wounded in Russian missile strike on Ukraine, Kyiv says

Dobropillia was struck with ballistic missiles, multiple rockets, and drones, causing damage to eight multi-storey buildings, 30 vehicles, the ministry said. The attack led to the deaths of 11 people, including five children, and 30 others were left injured.

President Volodymyr Zelensky had said that such strikes show that Russia's goals have not changed. "Therefore, it is crucial to continue to do our best to protect lives, strengthen our air defences, and increase sanctions against Russia. Everything that helps (Vladimir) Putin finance the war must collapse," he said in a post on Facebook.

A day before, on Friday, Russian forces launched their first major missile attack since the US paused sharing of intelligence with Ukraine, damaging Ukrainian energy and gas infrastructure.

Notably, the halt in US military aid and intelligence might undermine Kyiv's air defences as it runs low on advanced missiles and struggles to track attacks as effectively, Reuters cited military analysts as saying.

ALSO READ | Russian strikes kill 3, wound dozens in Ukraine overnight

Zelensky on Monday was in Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of the official talks.

Meanwhile, the talks between the US and Ukrainian officials will be the first official session since Zelensky and US President Donald Trump's disastrous meeting at the White House.

Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff also said that he had high hopes from the latest talks. "I am going over there with an expectation that we are going to make substantial progress," Witkoff told Fox News.

He also said that he is very hopeful about Zelensky's return to the US for signing a minerals deal. "I am really hopeful. All the signs are very, very positive," he added.

(with inputs from Reuters)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On