Russia launches air attack on Kyiv, Ukraine's air defense system in place

Russia launched air strikes overnight on Kyiv, with Ukraine's air defense systems engaged in fighting back the attack, Ukrainian authorities said late on Monday. Russia launched ballistic missiles, multiple rockets, and drones, causing damage to eight multi-storey buildings, 30 vehicles. (Reuters)

"Air defence forces are working to eliminate the threat in the skies over Kyiv," Mayor Vitali Klitschko's message on Telegram was cited by Reuters.

Witnesses reportedly heard explosion in the capital city of Kyiv and the surrounding region in what sounded like an air defense system in operation.

The attack took place ahead of the talks between Ukrainian and US officials in Saudi Arabia, in hopes that it will result in a substantial progress towards putting an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Just a couple of days ago, at least 14 people were killed and 37 others injured in Russian missile and drone attacks on the eastern city of Dobropillia and a settlement in the Kharkiv region.

Dobropillia was struck with ballistic missiles, multiple rockets, and drones, causing damage to eight multi-storey buildings, 30 vehicles, the ministry said. The attack led to the deaths of 11 people, including five children, and 30 others were left injured.

President Volodymyr Zelensky had said that such strikes show that Russia's goals have not changed. "Therefore, it is crucial to continue to do our best to protect lives, strengthen our air defences, and increase sanctions against Russia. Everything that helps (Vladimir) Putin finance the war must collapse," he said in a post on Facebook.

A day before, on Friday, Russian forces launched their first major missile attack since the US paused sharing of intelligence with Ukraine, damaging Ukrainian energy and gas infrastructure.

Notably, the halt in US military aid and intelligence might undermine Kyiv's air defences as it runs low on advanced missiles and struggles to track attacks as effectively, Reuters cited military analysts as saying.

Zelensky on Monday was in Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of the official talks.

Meanwhile, the talks between the US and Ukrainian officials will be the first official session since Zelensky and US President Donald Trump's disastrous meeting at the White House.

Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff also said that he had high hopes from the latest talks. "I am going over there with an expectation that we are going to make substantial progress," Witkoff told Fox News.

He also said that he is very hopeful about Zelensky's return to the US for signing a minerals deal. "I am really hopeful. All the signs are very, very positive," he added.

(with inputs from Reuters)