Russia launches multiple drones, missiles in big attack, 3 killed: Ukraine

Russia launched hundreds of drones and missiles on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early Sunday, killing 3 people, marking one of its most intense aerial assaults since the start of the full-scale war, Ukrainian authorities said. Around 10 others were injured in Kyiv alone, Ukrainian authorities said.(REUTERS)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Russia had launched a "massive" air attack on the country involving hundreds of missiles and drones.

The massive overnight attack left at least three people dead and dozens injured, including children, and triggered widespread destruction across multiple cities, Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Tkachenko claimed that a 12-year-old girl was among the fatalities, though official identification is still pending. Around 10 others were injured in the capital alone, Reuters reported.

"Putin must feel the danger of continuing this war, personally for him, his buddies' pockets, his economy, and his regime," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha posted on X, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "That is what can make him stop this senseless war."

The southern city of Zaporizhzhia was also hit hard, with at least 16 people injured, including three children. Social media videos showed multiple buildings on fire following direct hits from the barrage.

In Kyiv, drones flew over the city and anti-aircraft fire rang out for several hours, according to Reuters witnesses. Loud explosions were also heard. The attack was continuing as of 9:15 a.m. (0615 GMT).

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the attack caused a fire at a state cardiological hospital.

Some residents fled to metro stations deep underground for safety, sleeping on makeshift beds or sitting on deck chairs following events on their phones.

Neighbouring Poland closed airspace near two of its southeastern cities and its air force scrambled jets in response.

As of 9:15 am local time, the attack was still ongoing.