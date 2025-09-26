NATO boss on Trump tariffs: 'Narendra Modi now asking Russia's Putin to explain his Ukraine strategy'

NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte has claimed that US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on India are indirectly affecting Russia. According to him, New Delhi has been in touch with Moscow, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to clarify his position on Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin share a car together to the venue of their bilateral meeting, in Tianjin on Monday. (ANI/X)

In an interview with CNN on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Mark Rutte on Thursday said, “Trump’s tariffs on India are having a big impact on Russia. Delhi is on the phone with Putin, and Narendra Modi is asking him to explain his strategy on Ukraine because India is being hit with tariffs.”

There has been no immediate response from either India or Russia to Rutte’s comments.

Last month, Trump imposed a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on India and an additional 25 per cent penalty on its continued imports of Russian oil. He has argued that these oil purchases indirectly fund Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Rutte’s comments come even as the Indian team has reportedly returned from the US after holding trade talks with their American counterparts in New York.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, who led the team, will be back on Friday. The team had arrived in New York on Monday to hold talks over the proposed trade agreement between the two countries, new agency PTI reported.

The visit comes against the backdrop of recently concluded day-long discussions in New Delhi between US chief megotiator Brendan Lynch and Agrawal on the proposed bilateral trade agreement.

On September 16, the commerce ministry stated that the day-long discussions with the visiting US team on a bilateral trade deal were positive, and both sides agreed to push for an early and mutually beneficial conclusion of the agreement.

The visit of high-ranking US trade officials came after the imposition of the tariffs on Indian goods entering the American market.

The visit also assumed significance amid the US administration's sudden decision to hike the application fee for H-1B visas to USD 1,00,000.

Industry body Nasscom on Saturday said the US's move will impact India's technology services companies as business continuity will be disrupted for onshore projects that may require "adjustments".

Earlier this month, Russia, India, and China displayed solidarity with the “triple handshake and huddle” between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the SCO Summit.

The rare moment even drew a reaction from Trump, who in a social media post lamented the loss of India and Russia to what he called “deepest and darkest China.”

(With inputs from PTI)