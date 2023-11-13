close_game
close_game
News / World News / Russia may announce March 2024 presidential election date on December 13: Report

Russia may announce March 2024 presidential election date on December 13: Report

Reuters |
Nov 13, 2023 04:11 PM IST

Russia Elections: Russian President Vladimir Putin has already decided to run in the election, Reuters reported.

Russia's parliament may announce on Dec. 13 that next year's presidential election has been preliminarily scheduled for March 17, the state news agency RIA reported on Monday, citing a source in parliament.

Russia Elections: Russian president Vladimir Putin.(AFP)
Russia Elections: Russian president Vladimir Putin.(AFP)

Read more: Big political comeback: Former UK PM David Cameron is new foreign secretary

President Vladimir Putin has already decided to run in the election, Reuters reported last week, citing six sources, a move that will keep him in power until least 2030 as he seeks to steer Russia through its most uncertain period in decades.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Kremlin, asked on Monday about a report in Russia's Kommersant newspaper that preparations were afoot to nominate President Vladimir Putin to run again in March's presidential election, said no decisions had been made yet.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out