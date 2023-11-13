Russia may announce March 2024 presidential election date on December 13: Report
Reuters
Nov 13, 2023 04:11 PM IST
Russia Elections: Russian President Vladimir Putin has already decided to run in the election, Reuters reported.
Russia's parliament may announce on Dec. 13 that next year's presidential election has been preliminarily scheduled for March 17, the state news agency RIA reported on Monday, citing a source in parliament.
President Vladimir Putin has already decided to run in the election, Reuters reported last week, citing six sources, a move that will keep him in power until least 2030 as he seeks to steer Russia through its most uncertain period in decades.
The Kremlin, asked on Monday about a report in Russia's Kommersant newspaper that preparations were afoot to nominate President Vladimir Putin to run again in March's presidential election, said no decisions had been made yet.
