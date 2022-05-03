Russia planning annexation of east Ukraine, claims US official
A senior US official says the United States believed Russia is planning this month to annex large portions of eastern Ukraine and recognise the southern city of Kherson as an independent republic.
Michael Carpenter, the US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said on Monday that the suspected actions are “straight out of the Kremlin's playbook” and will not be recognised by the United States or its partners and allies.
Carpenter said the US and others have information that Russia is planning “sham referenda” in the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk “people's republics” that would attach the entities to Russia. He also said there were signs that Russia would engineer an independence vote in the city of Kherson.
“We believe that the Kremlin may try to hold sham referenda to try to add a veneer of democratic or electoral legitimacy and this is straight out of the Kremlin's playbook,” he said, adding that the information suggested the votes could come as early as mid-May.
“Such sham referenda, fabricated votes will not be considered legitimate, nor will any attempts to annex additional Ukrainian territory,” he said.
Carpenter did not detail the information that led to the assessment, although there have been public reports that Russia is moving to exert greater control over areas that it already controls and occupies in eastern and southern Ukraine.
He pointed to evidence that local mayors and legislators there have been abducted, that internet and cell phone service had been severed and that Russian school curricula is soon to be imposed.
‘Heavy fighting’ in east as Kyiv tries fresh Mariupol evacuation
Ukrainian authorities were hoping on Monday to evacuate more civilians from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, as Russia's offensive in the east of Ukraine continued with “active and heavy” fighting. Kyiv said more than 100 civilians were evacuated over the weekend from the sprawling Azovstal plant, the last holdout of Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, which has been surrounded by Russian forces since they invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Watch: Ukraine's drones 'destroy' Russian patrol boats in Black Sea
Ukraine on Monday claimed that its drones destroyed and sank two Russian patrol boats near the Black Sea's Snake Island where Ukrainian soldiers refused to accept Moscow's demands to surrender at the start of its invasion. "The Bayraktars are working," the commander in chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, was cited as saying in the statement, referring to Turkish-made military drones. There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to the claim.
'Jewish blood': Russia's Lavrov likens Zelenskyy to Hitler, Israel hits back
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with German dictator Adolf Hitler amid the ongoing war, which in turn invited criticism from Israel – a nation that so far had sought to keep a delicate balance between the two warring sides. Israel's foreign ministry "has summoned the Russian Ambassador to Israel for a clarification meeting", a statement by the foreign ministry read.
Shanghai nursing home resident wrongly sent to morgue while still alive
The municipal government confirmed the incident and said it has launched an investigation, local media reported. While the nursing home apologised, the error has triggered widespread anger and condemnation among Chinese people, according to discussions on social media. Four people were subsequently dismissed from their positions, and the director of the district civil affairs bureau is being further investigated, while city authorities revoked the license of a doctor surnamed Tian and opened a public security case against the individual.
Pak govt may quash Nawaz Sharif's conviction in corruption cases: Report
Pakistan's new government is considering quashing or suspending former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's conviction in corruption cases to offer him a chance to plead afresh before a court of law, according to a media report on Monday. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the provisions might be used to provide relief to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and others. He was later convicted separately in two corruption cases in 2018.
