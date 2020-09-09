Russia’s RDIF to sell 32 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Mexico firm: Reports

world

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 14:49 IST

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund will sell 32 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik-V’ to a top pharmaceutical company in Mexico, Russia’s second vaccine export deal, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.

Russia registered its first vaccine candidate, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, in August. Late-stage trials of Sputnik-V, due to involve 40,000 participants, were launched on August 26.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the state sovereign wealth fund backing the vaccine’s development, signed its first export deal with Kazakhstan in August.

Kazakhstan is set to buy more than 2 million doses initially and could later increase the volume to 5 million doses, RDIF said at the time. pin

The deal with Mexico is expected to be announced later on Wednesday, the source said.