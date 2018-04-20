 Russia says Donald Trump invited Vladimir Putin to US during phone call | world news | Hindustan Times
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reportedly said Donald Trump Trump returned to the subject of an invitation a couple of times during a phone call with Vladimir Putin.

world Updated: Apr 20, 2018 12:44 IST
US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the group photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam. The White House has confirmed that US President Donald Trump invited Russia's Vladimir Putin to Washington.
US President Donald Trump invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to the United States during a phone call, and said he would be glad to see Putin in the White House, RIA Novosti reported on Friday, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The news agency quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying Trump returned to the subject of an invitation a couple of times during a phone call with Putin. Trump told Putin he would be happy to make a reciprocal visit to Russia, the RIA news agency quoted Lavrov as saying.

