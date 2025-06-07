Russia says it carried out strikes on military targets in Ukraine overnight

Russian forces carried out strikes using high-precision long-range weapons and drones on military targets in Ukraine overnight, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday. Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, firing over 400 drones and 40 missiles across the country, today.(REUTERS)

"The objective of the strikes has been achieved. All designated targets have been hit," the ministry said.

Four Ukrainian unmanned boats have also been destroyed in the Black Sea, Russian news agencies reported, citing the ministry.