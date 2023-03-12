Home / World News / Russia says it has not taken part in grain deal renewal talks

Russia says it has not taken part in grain deal renewal talks

world news
Published on Mar 12, 2023 04:43 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "There have been no negotiations on this subject, especially with the participation of Russian representatives," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Damaged trucks amid debris at a grain storage facility destroyed following missile attack.(AFP)
Reuters |

Russia's foreign ministry said on Sunday that Russian representatives had not yet taken part in negotiations on extending the Black Sea grain deal.

"There have been no negotiations on this subject, especially with the participation of Russian representatives," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The next round of talks on extending the deal will be held in Geneva on March 13 between Russia's delegation and top United Nations trade official Rebeca Grynspan, Zakharova said.

