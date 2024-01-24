Russia military jet crashes in Belgorod region near Ukraine: What we know so far

A Russian Ilyushin-76 military transport plane crashed in the southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine. At least 65 people on board were killed, Reuters reported quoting Russia's defence ministry. Territorial defence unit volunteers patrol the central square of Belgorod.(AFP)

Belgorod region borders Ukraine and has come under frequent attack from Ukraine in recent months, including a December missile strike which killed 25 people.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Ria Novosti news agency said those on board included captured members of Ukraine's armed forces.

"On board were 65 captured Ukrainian army servicemen being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, six crew members and three escorts," Russian defence ministry said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated and a special military commission is on the way to the crash site, it added.

Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said he was aware of an "incident" but gave no further details.

"Now an investigation team and emergency services are working on the site. I have changed my working schedule and travelled to the district," he told AFP.

Videos shared widely on social media showed a plane going down near the village of Yablonovo followed by an explosion.

What we know about Russia's Ilyushin-76 military transport plane?

The Il-76 is a military transport aircraft designed to airlift troops, cargo, military equipment and weapons. It has a normal crew of five people and can carry up to 90 passengers, Reuters reported.

What has the Kremlin said on the plane crash?

The Kremlin said that it was looking into the situation.