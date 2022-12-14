Home / World News / Russia shells regional headquarters in Kherson central square, Ukraine says

Russia shells regional headquarters in Kherson central square, Ukraine says

world news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 05:47 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine recaptured Kherson from Russian forces on Nov. 11, prompting days of celebrations on the square.

Russia-Ukraine War: Armoured personnel carriers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are seen on a road.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: Armoured personnel carriers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are seen on a road.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Russian forces firing multiple rocket launchers hit the regional administration building on the central square of the recently liberated southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday, a senior Ukrainian official.

Ukraine recaptured Kherson from Russian forces on Nov. 11, prompting days of celebrations on the square that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited days later to hail the end of the Russian occupation.

Russian forces have been shelling Kherson from the opposite side of the Dnipro River since leaving the city and withdrawing from the western bank of the river.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Zelenskiy's office, said two floors of the building had been damaged, but that no one was reported hurt.

He posted images on the Telegram messaging app showing debris by the building and the ceiling of a corridor inside that had collapsed, bringing down rubble. Some windows appeared to have been smashed, though the structure of the building looked intact.

An unconfirmed video circulating on Telegram showed a huge plume of smoke pouring up from the top of the administration building.

russia ukraine crisis
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
