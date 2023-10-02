Russia should not count on EU's Ukraine 'fatigue': French foreign minister

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Monday a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv was a signal to Moscow of the bloc's determination to support Ukraine over the long term. Russia-Ukraine War: Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna in Kyiv.(AFP)

"It is a demonstration of our resolute and lasting support for Ukraine, until it can win. It is also a message to Russia that it should not count on our weariness. We will be there for a long time to come," she told reporters in Kyiv.

