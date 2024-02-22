 Russia threatens to shoot aircraft patrolling Black Sea, claims France | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Russia threatens to shoot aircraft patrolling Black Sea, claims France

Russia threatens to shoot aircraft patrolling Black Sea, claims France

AP |
Feb 22, 2024 02:33 PM IST

The minister, Sébastien Lecornu, didn’t give specific details about the French flights or aircraft involved in the threatened shootdown.

Russian forces threatened to shoot down French flights patrolling last month in international airspace over the Black Sea, signals of a “particularly aggressive” posture from Moscow as its invasion of Ukraine struggles to make headway, France's defense minister said Thursday.

The Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Moskva sails back into a harbour after tracking NATO warships in the Black Sea.(REUTERS)
The Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Moskva sails back into a harbour after tracking NATO warships in the Black Sea.(REUTERS)

The minister, Sébastien Lecornu, didn’t give specific details about the French flights or aircraft involved in the threatened shootdown. But he said Russia was returning to a “particularly aggressive” posture reminiscent of the former Soviet Union's behavior during the Cold War.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“A month ago, to give you a very concrete example, a Russian air traffic control system threatened to shoot down French aircraft in the Black Sea when we were in a free international zone where we patrol," he said on RTL radio.

“The behavior of Russia in 2024 bears no relation to what we saw in 2022 and, obviously, before the aggression in Ukraine,” the minister said. “It is explained by the fact that Russia is in difficulty on the battlefield in Ukraine."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On