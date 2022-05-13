Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine War Live: Ukraine claims it damaged Russian naval logistics ship in Black Sea
Live

Russia-Ukraine War Live: Ukraine claims it damaged Russian naval logistics ship in Black Sea

Russia-Ukraine war: The war between the two neighbours continues with no end in sight. Russian troops entered Ukraine on February 24 on the orders of President Vladimir Putin.
A man walks past a sign during a demonstration outside the United Nations during a special session on Ukraine of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday.
A man walks past a sign during a demonstration outside the United Nations during a special session on Ukraine of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday.
Updated on May 13, 2022 08:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Russia-Ukraine war Live updates: The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on February 24 with Russian troops arriving on Ukrainian soil on the orders of President Vladimir Putin, entered day 79 on Friday with no end in sight to the crisis. On May 9, on the occasion of ‘Victory Day’, President Putin was expected to make a major announcement, possibly calling off the war; however, no such announcement was made.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Finland, which was contemplating joining NATO in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, announced it is in favour of applying for membership, ‘as soon as possible’. This prompted a warning from Moscow, which said it will be ‘forced to take retaliatory steps of military-technical and other characteristics in order to counter the emerging threats to its national security’.

Finland's neighbour, Sweden, is also likely to announce soon that it is in favour of being a member of the intergovernmental military alliance.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 13, 2022 08:08 AM IST

    Nearly 100 youngsters killed in Ukraine in last month

    "The war in Ukraine is a child rights crisis where education is under attack, nearly 100 youngsters have been killed in just the last month," said Omar Abdi, deputy executive director of the UNICEF, in an address to the Security Council.

  • May 13, 2022 07:24 AM IST

    Ukraine claims it has damaged a Russian naval logistics shop

    Thanks to the actions of our naval seamen, the support vessel Vsevolod Bobrov caught fire - it is one of the newest in the Russian fleet: Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman, Odesa regional military administration

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine russia ukraine crisis + 1 more
world news

Twitter halts hiring as Musk buy looms; two senior executives head to exit

Elon Musk's $44-billion deal to buy Twitter was announced last month but still needs the backing of shareholders and regulators.
Twitter senior executives head to exit; hirings halt as Musk buy looms(REUTERS)
Twitter senior executives head to exit; hirings halt as Musk buy looms(REUTERS)
Updated on May 13, 2022 07:51 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Elon Musk's theory on why Biden was elected: 'Everyone wanted less drama'

  • Ever since he bought Twitter in a whopping $44 billion deal, Musk has been tweeting about his political stand.
Elon Musk(AP)
Elon Musk(AP)
Published on May 13, 2022 07:38 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Close Story
world news

LIVE: Ukraine claims it damaged Russian naval logistics ship in Black Sea

Russia-Ukraine war: The war between the two neighbours continues with no end in sight. Russian troops entered Ukraine on February 24 on the orders of President Vladimir Putin.
A man walks past a sign during a demonstration outside the United Nations during a special session on Ukraine of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday.
A man walks past a sign during a demonstration outside the United Nations during a special session on Ukraine of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday.
Updated on May 13, 2022 07:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
world news

Biden's press secretary says she will miss confrontations with Fox News reporter

  • In January, US President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic calling Doocy ‘stupid son of a b****’ after a question on the political liability of inflation irked him.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gestures as she speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House.(AFP)
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gestures as she speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House.(AFP)
Published on May 13, 2022 07:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
world news

Why US is vulnerable to Covid without new shots? White House top expert explains

  • In an Associated Press interview, Jha said Americans' immune protection from the virus is waning, the virus is adapting to be more contagious and booster doses for most people will be necessary.
Why US is vulnerable to Covid without new shots?(HT_PRINT)
Why US is vulnerable to Covid without new shots?(HT_PRINT)
Published on May 13, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
world news

Biden makes $150 million commitment to ASEAN leaders, with China in focus

While Russia's invasion of Ukraine is on the agenda, Biden's administration hopes the efforts will show the countries that Washington remains focused on the Indo-Pacific and the long-term challenge of China.
U.S. President Joe Biden(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden(Bloomberg)
Published on May 13, 2022 05:47 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

US says Russia has forcibly taken 'thousands' of Ukrainians

  • The remarks support allegations by the Ukrainian government which estimates nearly 1.2 million people have been deported into Russia or Russian-controlled territory and has denounced so-called "filtration camps" in which Moscow interrogates detained people.
A man walks past a sign during a demonstration outside the United Nations during a special session on Ukraine of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday.(REUTERS)
A man walks past a sign during a demonstration outside the United Nations during a special session on Ukraine of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday.(REUTERS)
Published on May 13, 2022 04:50 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Covid hits North Korea: 6 die of 'fever', US says no plans to send vaccines

  • Some 187,800 people are currently being treated in isolation after a fever of unidentified origin has "explosively spread nationwide" since late April, the official KCNA news agency reported.
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks commute amid concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pyongyang, North Korea.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks commute amid concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pyongyang, North Korea.(REUTERS)
Published on May 13, 2022 04:37 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies |
Close Story
world news

Russia vows response if Finland joins NATO

  • The Kremlin reacted by warning it will be forced to take retaliatory “military-technical” steps.
FILE PHOTO: Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo(REUTERS)
Updated on May 13, 2022 04:50 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies | , Kyiv
Close Story
world news

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka appoints new PM | Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe?

  • Wickremesinghe has built relationships with regional powers India and China, key investors and lenders.
United National Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday.&nbsp;(ANI)
United National Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday. (ANI)
Published on May 13, 2022 03:53 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies |
Close Story
world news

Ukraine war: Over 6 million Ukrainians fled since war began, says UN| Top points

The United Nations has announced that it will launch a probe into possible war crimes by Russian forces in parts of Ukraine amid Moscow denying that it has targeted civilians.
A Ukrainian soldier sits on a tank carryied by a transporter near Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, on May 12, 2022.(AFP)
A Ukrainian soldier sits on a tank carryied by a transporter near Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, on May 12, 2022.(AFP)
Published on May 12, 2022 10:55 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

New Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's reply when asked about ties with India  

Ranil Wickremesinghe's statement comes even as India said it looks forward to working with the new Sri Lankan government formed in accordance with the democratic processes. 
Sri Lanka's new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe visits a Buddhist temple after his swearing-in ceremony in Colombo on Thursday.(AFP)
Sri Lanka's new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe visits a Buddhist temple after his swearing-in ceremony in Colombo on Thursday.(AFP)
Updated on May 12, 2022 09:31 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Daily Brief: At Global Covid summit, PM hails India's pandemic fight

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking via video conferencing at Global Covid Summit.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking via video conferencing at Global Covid Summit.(ANI)
Updated on May 12, 2022 08:45 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
world news

'India's commitment…': High commission as Wickremesinghe sworn as Sri Lanka PM

Ranil Wickremesinghe took his oath in a ceremony at President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence. Protesters have blocked the entrance to the president's office for more than a month.
United National Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday.&nbsp;(ANI)
United National Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday. (ANI)
Updated on May 12, 2022 08:40 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

US designs ‘flexible and inclusive’ IPEF model; Delhi sees it in positive light

Washington is designing the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) to prioritise “flexibility and inclusion”, and participating countries can join IPEF without necessarily joining all the four pillars of the framework.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman called IPEF a “fantastic thought” during her US visit and said PM Narendra Modi had indicated that due consideration would be given to it.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman called IPEF a “fantastic thought” during her US visit and said PM Narendra Modi had indicated that due consideration would be given to it.
Updated on May 12, 2022 10:47 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPrashant Jha
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out