Russian missiles, drones hit airfield in central Ukraine, says Kyiv

AFP |
Jun 04, 2023 02:27 PM IST

Kropyvnytskyi is a small city in the Kirovohrad region in central Ukraine, south of the capital Kyiv.

Kyiv said Sunday that Russian missiles had struck an airfield near the city of Kropyvnytskyi in central Ukraine.

The attack comes as Russia has intensified air assaults on Ukraine, with the capital Kyiv attacked several days in a row this week.(Reuters/ Representative image)
"Six missiles and five attack drones" were launched by Russia, Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said on television.

"Unfortunately not all of them were destroyed. Of the six, four were destroyed by air defence and two hit the operational airfield near Kropyvnytskyi," he said, giving no further details.

The attack comes as Russia has intensified air assaults on Ukraine, with the capital Kyiv attacked several days in a row this week.

The conflict, which has dragged on for more than 15 months, has escalated as Kyiv says it is preparing for a major counteroffensive.

Russian border villages have also been intensely shelled this week.

