Russia-Ukraine War: Canada says G-20 cannot function with Russia on table, Kremlin vows to win east, south Ukraine

LIVE UPDATES: The war between Russia and Ukraine entered day 59 on Friday as Russian troops continued to make advancements in the east.
Russia shifted a dozen crack military units from the shattered port of Mariupol to eastern Ukraine and pounded away at cities across the region, Ukrainian authorities said Friday. Russia said it would “fight to take control over all east and south of Ukraine” as the UN documented dozens of civilians killed in one town.
Russia has already claimed that it has “complete control” of Mariupol several times this week. Mariupol has taken on outsize importance in the war. Capturing it would deprive the Ukrainians of a vital port and complete a land corridor between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, which Putin seized from Ukraine in 2014.
It would also allow Putin to throw more of his forces into the potentially climactic battle for the Donbas and its coal mines, factories and other industries, or what the Kremlin has now declared to be its main objective.
Nearly five million Ukrainians have fled the country, cities have been shattered and thousands have died since the start of the invasion on Feb 24.
Russia calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls dangerous nationalists. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.
Apr 23, 2022 05:42 AM IST
G20 cannot function with Russia at the table, Canada says
The Group of 20 major economies cannot effectively function as long as Russia remains a member, Canada's finance minister said on Friday after a week of protests of Moscow's war in Ukraine at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington.
"Russia does not have a place at the table of countries who have come together to maintain global economic prosperity," Chrystia Freeland, Canadian minister of finance, told a news conference with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko in Washington.
Apr 23, 2022 05:38 AM IST
Russia says it plans full control of Donbas and southern Ukraine
Russia plans to take full control of Donbas and southern Ukraine during the second phase of what it calls its special military operation, the deputy commander of Russia's central military district said on Friday, Reuters reported quoting Russian news agencies.
The statement from Rustam Minnekayev, the deputy commander, is one of the most detailed about Moscow's ambitions in Ukraine and suggests Russia does not plan to wind down its offensive there anytime soon.
Antonio Guterres hopes to talk about what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine urgently during his visit to Moscow. His office is in touch with the government of Ukraine for potential visit, the UN spokesperson said.
