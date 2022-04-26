Home/World News/ Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russia warns of nuclear war, Kyiv wants UN to seek Mariupol evacuation
Live
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russia warns of nuclear war, Kyiv wants UN to seek Mariupol evacuation
LIVE: Mariupol has been decimated by fierce fighting over the past two months. The capture of the city would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
LIVE: As the Ukraine war entered Day 62 on Tuesday, Russia told the world not to underestimate the risks of nuclear war, which it said it wanted to reduce. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday warned that there’s a “serious” danger of nuclear conflict, and said talks with Ukrainian negotiators will continue.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin pledged more than $700 million in additional military financing for Ukraine and its allies during a trip to Kyiv on Monday, the highest-level visit by American officials since Russia’s invasion. Austin said that Washington’s goal was to see Russia weakened.
Meanwhile, Attacks continued on the Azovstal steel plant in the southeastern port city of Mariupol. Ukraine’s foreign minister on Monday urged the UN chief to press Russia for an evacuation of the besieged port of Mariupol, calling it something the world body is capable of achieving.
An estimated 100,000 people are trapped in the seaside city while a contingent of Ukrainian fighters hold out against Russian forces in a steel mill where hundreds of civilians also are taking shelter.
Nearly five million Ukrainians have fled the country, cities have been shattered and thousands have died since the start of the invasion on February 24.
Russia calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls “dangerous nationalists”. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 26, 2022 06:46 AM IST
Russia hits rail and fuel targets far from the eastern front
Russia unleashed a string of attacks Monday against rail and fuel installations deep inside Ukraine, far from the front lines of Moscow's new eastern offensive, in a bid to thwart Ukrainian efforts to marshal supplies for the fight, news agency AP reported.
Apr 26, 2022 05:33 AM IST
UK says 15,000 Russian troops killed in war, Russia admits 1,300 deaths
The British government says it believes 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine since Moscow launched its invasion two months ago. Russia has acknowledged 1,351 military casualties.
Issuing a statement on Monday, the Russian defence ministry said, "From 14:00 Moscow time (1100 GMT) on April 25, 2022, will unilaterally stop any hostilities, withdraw units to a safe distance and ensure the withdrawal of civilians."
Ukraine proposed on day 61 of war - a "special" round of negotiations with Russia - to be held in the shadow of Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant to discuss the fate of the civilians and Ukrainian troops still trapped in the city.
Published on Apr 25, 2022 02:35 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Putin’s congratulatory message comes despite France being a part of several sanctions that the European Union has slapped on Russia. Macron has expressed support for banning Russian oil and coal as part of a new round of sanctions against the Kremlin after the Bucha killings.
Published on Apr 25, 2022 02:32 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Sohini Goswami