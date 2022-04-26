Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russia warns of nuclear war, Kyiv wants UN to seek Mariupol evacuation
Live

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russia warns of nuclear war, Kyiv wants UN to seek Mariupol evacuation

LIVE: Mariupol has been decimated by fierce fighting over the past two months. The capture of the city would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
An armoured convoy of pro-Russian troops moves along a road during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol.
An armoured convoy of pro-Russian troops moves along a road during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol.(Reuters)
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 06:46 AM IST
hindustan times
LIVE: As the Ukraine war entered Day 62 on Tuesday, Russia told the world not to underestimate the risks of nuclear war, which it said it wanted to reduce. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday warned that there’s a “serious” danger of nuclear conflict, and said talks with Ukrainian negotiators will continue.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin pledged more than $700 million in additional military financing for Ukraine and its allies during a trip to Kyiv on Monday, the highest-level visit by American officials since Russia’s invasion. Austin said that Washington’s goal was to see Russia weakened.

Meanwhile, Attacks continued on the Azovstal steel plant in the southeastern port city of Mariupol. Ukraine’s foreign minister on Monday urged the UN chief to press Russia for an evacuation of the besieged port of Mariupol, calling it something the world body is capable of achieving.

An estimated 100,000 people are trapped in the seaside city while a contingent of Ukrainian fighters hold out against Russian forces in a steel mill where hundreds of civilians also are taking shelter.

Nearly five million Ukrainians have fled the country, cities have been shattered and thousands have died since the start of the invasion on February 24.

Russia calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls “dangerous nationalists”. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.

Follow all the updates here:

  Apr 26, 2022 06:46 AM IST

    Russia hits rail and fuel targets far from the eastern front

    Russia unleashed a string of attacks Monday against rail and fuel installations deep inside Ukraine, far from the front lines of Moscow's new eastern offensive, in a bid to thwart Ukrainian efforts to marshal supplies for the fight, news agency AP reported.

  Apr 26, 2022 05:33 AM IST

    UK says 15,000 Russian troops killed in war, Russia admits 1,300 deaths

    The British government says it believes 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine since Moscow launched its invasion two months ago. Russia has acknowledged 1,351 military casualties.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
world news

Published on Apr 26, 2022 06:21 AM IST
world news

Published on Apr 26, 2022 05:43 AM IST
world news

Updated on Apr 26, 2022 06:46 AM IST
world news

Updated on Apr 26, 2022 04:33 AM IST
world news

Updated on Apr 26, 2022 05:23 AM IST
world news

Updated on Apr 26, 2022 04:45 AM IST
world news

Published on Apr 25, 2022 10:17 PM IST
world news

Published on Apr 25, 2022 07:11 PM IST
world news

Published on Apr 25, 2022 07:04 PM IST
world news

Updated on Apr 25, 2022 09:31 PM IST
world news

Published on Apr 25, 2022 05:13 PM IST
world news

Published on Apr 25, 2022 04:09 PM IST
world news

Published on Apr 25, 2022 03:05 PM IST
world news

Published on Apr 25, 2022 02:35 PM IST
world news

Published on Apr 25, 2022 02:32 PM IST
