Home / World News / Ukraine arrests Boguslaev one of its 'richest men' over Russia links: Report

Ukraine arrests Boguslaev one of its 'richest men' over Russia links: Report

world news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 02:41 PM IST

Vyacheslav Boguslaev: Reports also suggested that he had sold engines to the Russian army and will now face a trial with a possible life sentence.

Vyacheslav Boguslaev: Vyacheslav Boguslaev has been arrested, reports said. (Twitter)
Vyacheslav Boguslaev: Vyacheslav Boguslaev has been arrested, reports said. (Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

One of the richest persons in Ukraine- Vyacheslav Boguslaev- manufacturer of aircraft engines and industrial turbines was arrested on treason charges on Saturday, Ukrainian media reports said.

Vyacheslav Boguslaev, 83, is one of the richest businessmen in Ukraine and had been on the radar of the security service of Ukraine over his extremely pro-Russian views.

Reports also suggested that he had sold engines to the Russian army and will now face a trial with a possible life sentence.

Read more: Russian soldiers 'living in holes they dug with bare hands' in Ukraine: Report

A search was carried out at Boguslaev's house in the central city of Zaporizhzhia, Reuters reported during which Vyacheslav Boguslaev refused to let the officers in. The authorities then had to open the door by force and arrest him.

Vyacheslav Boguslaev is currently being taken to Kyiv under escort, local media reported.

Earlier this year, politician and businessman Viktor Medvedchuk was similarly arrested for having alleged Russian links and attempting to flee to Moscow.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin volodymyr zelensky + 2 more
russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin volodymyr zelensky + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out