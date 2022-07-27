Russia vows to hinder work of Western media after RT France ban
The Kremlin on Wednesday vowed to hinder work of Western media in Russia after a European court upheld a broadcast ban imposed on Russian news channel RT France.
"Of course, we will take similar measures of pressure on Western media that operate in our country," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"We will also not let them work in our country," he said, describing the Kremlin's reaction to the ban as "extremely negative."
"Essentially, RT has been blocked and cannot operate in Europe," Peskov said. "Europeans are trampling on their own ideals."
As part of EU sanctions slapped on Moscow over its intervention in Ukraine, the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg issued a judgement throwing out an appeal from state-owned outlet RT against the ban, which the EU imposed in March over accusations that the network spreads disinformation.
Consistently accused of parroting Russian state propaganda, RT has been blocked in most Western countries since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.
Launched in 2005 as Russia Today, the channel had grown its reach through broadcasts and websites in several languages including English, French, Spanish, German and Arabic.
Many foreign journalists have left Russia and a number of foreign media outlets suspended their operations in the country after authorities in Moscow introduced prison terms of up to 15 years for spreading "fake news" about the Russian army.
-
2 men arrested for killing Ripudaman Singh Malik, says Canadian Police
Two persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of controversial Sikh community leader Ripudaman Singh Malik on July 14, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team or IHIT of the Canadian Police said in a statement. The two men, arrested on charges of first-degree murder, were identified by the police as Tanner Fox, 21, and Jose Lopez, 23. Investigators have not revealed the possible motive for the crime. He also disavowed the Khalistan movement.
-
Pro-Sadr protesters storm Iraqi parliament in fortified Green Zone
Hundreds of supporters of powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr danced and sang in parliament Wednesday after storming Baghdad's high-security Green Zone in protest at a rival bloc's nomination for prime minister. "I am against the corrupt officials who are in power," said a 41-year-old day labourer, protester Mohamed Ali, one of the hundreds who entered the zone that is home to both government buildings and diplomatic missions, before later leaving peacefully.
-
UK grid warns energy costs could skyrocket amid Russia gas curbs
Britain faces “knock-on impacts” for the country's energy supplies such as rocketing prices if Russia cuts off natural gas flows to Europe, according to National Grid Plc. “It is clear that the cessation of flows of gas into Europe could have knock-on impacts, including very high prices,” National Grid said Thursday in its early outlook for winter. Also read: Russia to exit International Space Station by 2024.
-
Monkeypox: Europe, US worst hit; account for 95% of diagnosed cases, says WHO
Europe and the Americas have been affected the most by the monkeypox outbreak, Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists here on Wednesday. ALSO READ India isolates monkeypox virus, first step to vaccines These two regions have reported 95 per cent of the diagnosed cases, he said, warning against stigma and discrimination in monkeypox messaging. Over 18,000 monkeypox cases have been reported to the WHO from 78 countries.
-
US July 4 parade shooter charged on over 100 counts: officials
US authorities on Wednesday indicted the 21-year-old man accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting at a July 4 parade near Chicago on 117 counts of murder and other charges, according to an official statement. A young man with a history of mental illness, Robert Crimo, opened fire on an Independence Day parade in an affluent Chicago suburb, killing seven people and injuring dozens more.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics