Russia won't supply oil to countries imposing 'anti-market' price cap: Moscow

Published on Nov 30, 2022 07:32 PM IST

Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia would not supply oil to countries imposing a price cap.

Russia would not supply oil to countries imposing a price cap.(Reuters)
Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a proposal by Western countries to introduce a cap on the price of Russian oil was an "anti-market" measure that would disrupt supply chains and worsen the situation on global energy markets.

"We have repeatedly said that the introduction of the so-called ceiling on Russian oil prices is not just a non-market mechanism, it is an anti-market measure," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She added that Russia would not supply oil to countries imposing a price cap.

russia ukraine crisis
