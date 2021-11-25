Russia-India-China (RIC) foreign ministers to hold virtual meeting tomorrow

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will on Friday chair a virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of the Russia-India-China grouping that will focus on strengthening trilateral cooperation and a review of regional and global issues.

This will be the 18th round of talks between the foreign ministers under the RIC mechanism. India took over chairmanship of RIC after the last meeting of the three foreign ministers in Moscow in September last year.

“The foreign ministers are expected to discuss further strengthening of RIC trilateral cooperation including exchange of views on various regional and international issues of importance,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi will attend the meeting via video link, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing on Thursday.

The foreign ministers meet periodically under the RIC framework to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues. “During the upcoming meeting, China expects to boost communications, strengthen mutual trust and reach a consensus with Russia and India, sending a positive signal to the world,” Zhao said.

Following Friday’s meeting, Jaishankar will pass on the chairmanship of RIC to Wang for the next one year.

Trilateral cooperation has been hit by the India-China standoff in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which began in May 2020. A brutal clash in Galwan Valley in June last year that killed 20 Indian troops and at least four Chinese soldiers has taken bilateral relations to an all-time low. Russia has attempted to nudge India and China to repair their ties over the past year.