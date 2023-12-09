close_game
News / World News / Russian attack kills one in Ukraine's Kherson, war crimes investigation opened

Russian attack kills one in Ukraine's Kherson, war crimes investigation opened

Reuters |
Dec 09, 2023 03:32 PM IST

Prosecutors opened a war crimes investigation into the incident, which occurred around 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) in the town of Beryslav.

One civilian was killed and another wounded after Russian forces dropped an explosive from a drone on a town in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, authorities said on Saturday.

Representational picture(REUTERS)
Representational picture(REUTERS)

Prosecutors opened a war crimes investigation into the incident, which occurred around 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) in the town of Beryslav. Both victims had been walking on the street at the time of the attack, authorities said.

Russian forces have regularly attacked the western part of the Kherson region, particularly its eponymous capital, since retreating across the Dnipro River late last year.

