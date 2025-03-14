Ukraine's Zelensky slams Putin after Russia President sets out ceasefire conditions, thanks Trump, Modi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for allegedly manipulating a ceasefire deal between the two countries by proposing conditions that will delay its progress. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Vladimir Putin of manipulating the ceasefire deal(AP)

In a post on X, Zelensky claimed, “Right now, we have all heard from Russia Putin’s highly predictable and manipulative words in response to the idea of a ceasefire on the front lines—at this moment he is, in fact, preparing to reject it.”

Putin had released a statement earlier, where he said that he was willing to commit to the ceasefire proposal suggested by the US but required certain changes to be made.

In his statement, he had thanked key allies such US President Donald Trump and India's prime minister Narendra Modi for their support.

However, he said, “The idea itself is the right one, and we certainly support it. But there are questions that we have to discuss. I think we need to work with our American partners. Maybe I will speak to President Trump. But we support the idea of ending this conflict with peaceful means.”

Also Read: ‘I could do things that…’: Trump warns Russia against stalling Ukraine ceasefire deal

The Ukrainian President alleged that Putin was “afraid” to tell US President Donald Trump that he wanted to continue the war and “keep killing Ukrainians.”

“That’s why, in Moscow, they are surrounding the ceasefire idea with such preconditions that it either fails or gets dragged out for as long as possible. Putin does this often—he doesn’t say ‘no’ outright, but he drags things out and makes reasonable solutions impossible. We see this as yet another round of Russian manipulation,” said Zelensky.

Also Read: Vladimir Putin aide slams US' 30-day ceasefire plan to pause Ukraine war

Zelensky stated that the US proposal called for an unconditional ceasefire in the air, at sea and on the front lines, which Ukraine had accepted. He also said the US, as well as European allies, were willing to organise and monitor the deal to ensure long-term security and lasting peace.

“Ukraine is ready to work as quickly and constructively as possible. We have discussed this with U.S. representatives, and our European partners, as well as all our allies worldwide, are aware of it,” he said.

Also Read: Hope Russia will do the right thing on Ukraine: Donald Trump

Zelensky added, “We are not setting conditions that complicate the process—Russia is. As we have always said, the only one stalling, the only one being unconstructive, is Russia. They need this war. Putin has stolen years of peace and continues this war day after day.”

He also stressed that now was the time to put pressure on Putin through sanctions. Zelensky said that Ukraine would continue working with America and European allies to bring an end to the war.

On March 11, Ukraine officially agreed to an "immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire," which could be extended if Russia agreed to it as well. The ceasefire would bring an end to a three-year-long war between the two countries.