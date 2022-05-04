Russian metals billionaire Alisher Usmanov files appeal over EU sanctions
Russian metals billionaire Alisher Usmanov appealed the European Union’s decision to impose strict sanctions on him in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Usmanov, who owns 49% of Metalloinvest, filed an appeal at the EU’s General Court on April 29, asking the bloc’s second-highest tribunal also to suspend the sanctions until judges make a final decision, according to a court filing. A spokesperson for Usmanov declined to comment.
His case is part of an increasing number of challenges at the Luxembourg-based court since the bloc issued its first round of sanctions on Feb. 28. RT, the Kremlin-backed TV network, already lost a bid to suspend an EU ban on its broadcasts in the 27-nation bloc.
EU court fights over sanctions can last years and seldom result in victory for those targeted. Former Ukraine president Viktor Yanukovych and his son remain on the EU’s sanctions list since 2014, even after winning challenges to their inclusion on the 2020 version.
Germany has previously impounded Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar, valued at as much as $750 million.
Iran’s failure to evade sanctions offers little hope for Russia
The EU announced Wednesday details of a sixth round of sanctions which includes plans to ban Russian crude oil over the next six months and refined fuels by the end of the year to further increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin.
The EU on Wednesday also proposed sanctioning Belarus’s main potash producer, Belaruskali OAO, and its export arm, Belarusian Potash Co.
Usmanov was among several billionaires, including Alfa Group owners Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, and Severstal PJSC’s Alexei Mordashov, that were targeted in the first round of EU penalties. Roman Abramovich has also been added to the EU list.
-
US: Biden admin announces policy push on quantum tech
The US, through two presidential directives on Wednesday, announced a new policy framework to maintain its “competitive advantage in quantum information sciences (QIS)”, and mitigate “the risks of quantum computers to the nation's cyber, economic and national security” by initiating the process of migrating vulnerable computer systems to quantum-resistant cryptography.
-
China against US’ plan to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing: Biden
Directly accusing China of intervening in American legislative processes, US President Joe Biden has said that the Chinese Communist Party is lobbying to oppose the passage of the CHIPS Act, which is meant to create incentives to boost semiconductor manufacturing, in the US Congress since it is linked to national security. Biden made the charge while speaking at a Lockheed facility in Alabama responsible for assembling Javelin missiles on Tuesday.
-
Sri Lanka crisis will last at least two more years: Govt
Sri Lanka will have to endure its unprecedented economic hardships for at least two more years, the country's finance minister said Wednesday while warning of an imminent cash crunch. Finance Minister Ali Sabry said the country now has less than $50 million in usable foreign exchange reserves, needed to finance essential goods to keep Sri Lanka's import-dependent economy ticking over. Sabry said the government had erred by delaying an approach to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.
-
Ukraine: Joe Biden to discuss 'additional' Russia sanctions with G7 this week
United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he would speak with other leaders from the Group of Seven nations this week about potential further sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters, the US President said, "With regard to additional sanctions, we're always open to additional sanctions." "I'll be speaking with the members of the G7 this week about what we're going to do or not do," he added.
-
UK says nuclear revival will be different this time around
“We want the U.K. nuclear industry in a fantastic renaissance, to be able to avail itself of a variety of developers and financiers,” Henergy minister Greg Handssaid in an interview Tuesday in his office in Westminster. “The Russian invasion of Ukraine has put a premium on energy security, and one of the huge advantages of nuclear is that it is, very largely, homegrown.”
