Russian spy sensors found tracking UK's nuclear submarines: Report

A recent report has revealed the alarming presence of Russian spy sensors tracking the United Kingdom’s nuclear submarines, marking a significant national security concern. Russian sensors have been discovered to be tracking the UK's nuclear submarines(Representative image/ REUTERS)

British military officials are calling the discovery a potential threat, though much of the information remains classified and has not yet been made public. Military operatives fear that the sensors, found in waterways surrounding the Royal Navy, may have been planted by the Kremlin to monitor and possibly harm Britain’s critical infrastructure.

According to The New York Post, the spy devices are believed to be collecting intelligence on the UK’s four Vanguard submarines, which carry nuclear missiles. One of these submarines is reportedly always on patrol beneath the sea, ensuring constant readiness. According to The Sunday Times, a senior military official confirmed the seriousness of the situation, stating, "There should be no doubt, there is a war raging in the Atlantic."

In addition to the spy sensors, The Sunday Times also highlighted a worrying trend in the Baltic Sea over the past 15 months, with at least 11 underwater internet cables being damaged by ships dragging anchors across the seabed.

The cables of particular concern to the UK government are those that transmit vital banking data across the Atlantic, which play a key role in the smooth operation of Western financial markets. Any disruption to these cables could have significant global economic consequences.

Officials are increasingly suspicious that these actions are part of a larger covert operation orchestrated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, part of a broader "grey zone" warfare strategy targeting undersea infrastructure.

The operations have focused on damaging or interfering with undersea cables, pipelines, and other critical assets that are integral to both national security and global economic stability.

At present, the UK has 60 internet cables connecting the country to the rest of the world, some of which are undisclosed for security reasons, according to The New York Post. In addition, there are reports suggesting that superyachts owned by Russian oligarchs are being employed to conduct covert underwater searches, potentially adding another layer of complexity to the operation.

In response to the growing threat, efforts are underway to protect the UK's underwater infrastructure. The government is in discussions to secure funding from technology and energy companies to bolster its defenses. Furthermore, the military is set to launch a new project, codenamed Cabot, in partnership with private industries. This initiative aims to ensure that vital underwater resources and infrastructure remain secure from future attacks, *The New York Post* reports.

Captain Simon Pressdee, one of the senior officers involved in the response efforts, told The Sunday Times, “Our role is to both defeat any threats to the UK and take them out of the grey zone. We do the latter by understanding who is involved and providing that evidence to avoid misunderstandings and hold those who threaten the UK accountable for their actions.”