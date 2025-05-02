Menu Explore
Russian strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kill one, injure at least three

Reuters |
May 02, 2025 02:08 AM IST

Russia reportedly made 10 drone strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, causing one death and injuring at least three people.

A Russian drone attack late on Thursday triggered fires and killed one person and injured at least three in Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Rescuers work at the site of an apartment building hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Rescuers work at the site of an apartment building hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.(REUTERS)

"The Russians have made at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia," Fedorov wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "There are people under rubble. There are injured," Fedorov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Pictures posted online showed a building ablaze and rescue teams making their way through rubble outside buildings with damaged facades.

World News
