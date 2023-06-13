Predator to prey: Shark swallows Russian tourist, meets an unexpected fate

In a tragic incident that unfolded at one of Egypt's popular Red Sea resorts, a 23-year-old Russian tourist Vladimir Popov met a horrifying fate as he was attacked and eaten alive by a tiger shark. The incident, witnessed by horrified onlookers, occurred on June 8 in the city of Hurghada.

According to New York Post, Vladimir Popov was enjoying a swim in the Red Sea when the 10-foot tiger shark suddenly targeted him. As the shark pounced on its unsuspecting victim, tourists watched in shock and horror as Popov was dragged underwater and brutally mauled to death.

The shocking attack lasted for approximately two hours. The incident left the beachgoers traumatised as they grappled with the terrifying sight before them.

Following the horrific event, local beachgoers in Egypt took matters into their own hands and unleashed a brutal act of revenge on a tiger shark, which they believed was responsible for the death of Popov. Several videos have surfaced online that showed a group of people driving boats out into the sea and capturing the animal in a net before savagely clubbing it to death.

The slain shark was later dissected by specialists to confirm its identity. The body parts of the unfortunate victim were later discovered inside the belly of the shark responsible for the attack.

Russia's Tass news agency said that Popov was born in 1999 and lived in Egypt full-time.

In a statement posted on its official channel on the Telegram messaging application, the consulate urged Russian tourists to be vigilant when in the water and to strictly adhere to any swimming bans imposed by local authorities, as per The Guardian report.

