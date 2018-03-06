 32 dead as Russian transport plane crashes in Syria | world news | Hindustan Times
32 dead as Russian transport plane crashes in Syria

Russian news agencies quoting the defence ministry says the plane crashed at Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province.

world Updated: Mar 06, 2018 20:00 IST
File photo of the scene of a plane crash in Stepanovskoye village, about 40km from the Domodedovo airport, Russia, on February 12. A Russian passenger plane carrying 71 people crashed near Moscow, killing everyone aboard.
File photo of the scene of a plane crash in Stepanovskoye village, about 40km from the Domodedovo airport, Russia, on February 12. A Russian passenger plane carrying 71 people crashed near Moscow, killing everyone aboard.(AP)

A Russian transport plane crashed in Syria on Tuesday, killing all 32 people on board, Russian news agencies cited the Russian defence ministry as saying.

The ministry was cited as saying that the plane crashed at Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province and that initial information suggested the crash may have been caused by a technical fault.

It was quoted as saying that 26 passengers and six crew members were on board.

