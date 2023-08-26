News / World News / Russia's military ties with Iran will withstand geopolitical pressure

Russia's military ties with Iran will withstand geopolitical pressure

Reuters |
Aug 26, 2023 07:17 PM IST

UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA-IRAN:Russia's military ties with Iran will withstand geopolitical pressure -RIA

Russia's military cooperation with Iran will not succumb to geopolitical pressure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, following a report that Washington has asked Teheran to stop selling drones to Moscow.

UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA-IRAN:Russia's military ties with Iran will withstand geopolitical pressure -RIA (Pic Source: X/@haiwainet)
UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA-IRAN:Russia's military ties with Iran will withstand geopolitical pressure -RIA (Pic Source: X/@haiwainet)

"There are no changes, and cooperation with Iran will continue," Ryabkov said, according to a report on Saturday from Russian state news agency RIA. "We are independent states and do not succumb to the dictates of the United States and its satellites."

The U.S. is pressing Iran to stop selling the armed drones, which Russia is using in the war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported this month, citing an Iranian official and another person familiar with the talks.

Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but said in the past they were sent before Russia's February 2022 invasion in Ukraine. Moscow has denied its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Iranian defence ministry spokesperson Reza Talaei-Nik said: "None of the transactions (regarding drones) that we have had ... with other countries, such as Russia, have been cancelled," Iranian state media reported on Saturday.

Talaei-Nik also said several unnamed "Western and European countries" were interested in acquiring Iranian drones.

Russia began using the Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack deep inside Ukraine last year. The so-called kamikaze unmanned drones do not need a runway to launch and explode on impact.

A White House official said in June that Iran had transferred several hundred drones to Russia since August 2022.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out