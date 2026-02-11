Russia's Sergei Lavrov warns of military 'countermeasures' if Greenland militarised

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said that Russia would take military ‘countermeasures’ if the West boosts its own military footprint on Greenland. “The US, Denmark and Greenland must sort this out themselves,” Lavrov said. (AFP file photo)

“Of course, in the event of the militarisation of Greenland and the creation of military capabilities aimed at Russia, we will take adequate counter-measures, including military-technical ones,” news agency AFP reported quoting Lavrov as he said in a speech to Russian lawmakers.

“The US, Denmark and Greenland must sort this out themselves,” Lavrov said.

Over the last couple of months, multiple countries in Europe sent small contingents of troops to Greenland after US President Donald Trump continuously pressed on claims to capture the Arctic island, which has been an autonomous Danish territory for decades.

Trump claimed that Russia or China would take over the island, which is a home to nearly 57,000 people, if the United States did not and that Denmark had been treating Greenlanders as “second-class citizens.”

In turn, Greenland said that sovereignty and integrity are a "red line" in any discussions with Washington.

US' wish to claim Greenland Earlier this February, Trump said that negotiations over Greenland had begun and were close to an agreement, describing the talks as critical to US national security.

Responding to a reporter's question aboard Air Force One on whether there were updates on Greenland negotiations and contacts with European leaders, Trump said the process was already moving forward, HT earlier reported.

“We have started a negotiation, and I think it's pretty well agreed to. I mean, they want us to do it,” Trump said.

“I think it's gonna be a good deal for everybody, very important deal actually, from a national security point of view, very, very important deal. I think we're going to make a deal there.”

Backing off? On January 21, the third day of the 2026 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Trump's address included a clarification of the US's intentions regarding Greenland's sovereignty.

The President said that the United States would not use military force to acquire the territory, softening earlier statements.

He also reversed the proposed 10 per cent tariffs on European allies, which had been aimed at pressuring Denmark over Greenland's status, saying he had reached a “framework of a deal” on mineral and security rights with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.