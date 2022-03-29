Russia-Ukraine peace talks start in Turkey, Erdogan urges 'end this tragedy'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Russian and Ukrainian delegations to "put an end to this tragedy" as he hosted talks in Istanbul on Tuesday.
The face-to-face talks at the Dolmabahce palace in Istanbul are aimed at trying to end a war has killed an estimated 20,000 people and forced more than 10 million from their homes.
It is the first time that the two countries' delegations, who arrived in Turkey on Monday, met after several rounds of talks by videoconference.
Read more: Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Peace talks begin in Turkey's Istanbul
"The two parties have legitimate concerns, it's possible to reach a solution acceptable to the international community," Erdogan said.
"It's up to the two parties to put an end to this tragedy," he insisted, adding that the "extension of the conflict is in no one's interest".
Turkey on March 10 hosted the first meeting between Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers since the invasion of Ukraine last month in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.
-
Ukraine: Mariupol mayor says 5k died in war, Zelenskyy murder bid | Top points
The United Nations' refugee agency, UNHCR, said that 3,862,797 Ukrainians have so far fled the country, with around 90 per cent of them being women and children.
-
Trump likely committed felony with plan to obstruct Congress in 2020 election
The assertion was in a ruling that found the House of Representatives committee probing the deadly attack on the US Capitol has a right to see emails written to Donald Trump by one of his then-lawyers, John Eastman.
-
Pak: Punjab CM quits, ally joins oppn amid no-trust motion against Imran Khan
Around 20 defections have taken place in Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling PTI, which along with cracks in his coalition partners, make his continuance as the leader of Pakistan difficult.
-
Ukraine war: Putin-Zelenskyy talks possible after key issues met, says Russia
Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy is “necessary” once Russia and Ukraine “have clarity” about solutions on all important matters.
-
'No,' clarifies Biden when asked if he called for Russia regime change over Kyiv
It has been 33 days since the Kremlin launched an offensive in Ukraine and targeted major cities.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics