Canada's $24.5 million aid for Ukraine amid Russia war

Sep 17, 2023 05:00 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Canada, home to one of the world's largest Ukrainian diasporas, is a vocal supporter of Kyiv.

Canada will contribute C$33 million ($24.5 million) to a British-led partnership that is buying air defense equipment for Ukraine to help it fend off Russian missile and drone attacks, Defence Minister Bill Blair said on Sunday.

Russia-Ukraine War: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a press conference.(AFP)
In a statement, Blair said the contribution was part of the C$500 million worth of military aid for Kyiv that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in June.

Canada, home to one of the world's largest Ukrainian diasporas, is a vocal supporter of Kyiv. Since Russia invaded in February 2022, Ottawa has committed over C$8 billion in aid, including around C$1.8 billion in military assistance.

The partnership, which also includes the United States, the Netherlands and Denmark, aims to buy hundreds of short- and medium-range air defense missiles and associated systems.

