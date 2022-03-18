Russia-Ukraine war: Lviv, Kyiv and Mariupol - A look at areas attacked on Day 23

As Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, the situation in the war-torn country remains critical. Over three lakh people are hiding in shelters in the besieged city of Mariupol, while capital Kyiv and major cities like Lviv and Chernihiv continue to be bombed regularly. Mariupol officials say 50 to 100 bombs fall every day and around 80 percent of residential buildings have been damaged - a third are beyond repair. Estimates of casualties, including civilian deaths, remain inconclusive but humanitarian agencies say the toll could already be in the hundreds. The UN estimates Moscow's war has created over three million refugees.

Here are all the areas under attack as the Russia-Ukraine on the 23rd day of war:

Lviv:

At least three blasts were heard near the western city Friday morning, a Ukrainian TV station reported. The Kyiv Independent quoted mayor Andriy Sadovyi as saying Russian missiles had struck an aircraft repair plant near the Polish border, and that nobody had been hurt.

AFP reported that a thick pall of grey smoke streamed across the sky over the area around the airport as several missiles hit the repair facility. Located 70 kilometers (45 miles) from the border, Lviv had largely escaped Russian military strikes - till now.

The missiles that hit Lviv were launched from the Black Sea, but two of the six that were launched were shot down, the Ukrainian air force's western command said on Facebook.

Kyiv:

Russia continues its attack on the Ukraine capital, which it has struggled to capture despite unleashing wave after wave of missile strikes and artillery shells.

A Russian missile fell on a residential five-storey building in the northern part of the city on Friday morning. At least one person was killed and four others injured, emergency services said, adding that they had rescued 12 and evacuated 98 others.

Mariupol:

Russian troops and their allies were fighting Friday in the center of the city, a key port city in the southeast of Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry said, according to AFP. "In Mariupol, units of the Donetsk People's Republic, with support of the Russian armed forces, are fighting against nationalists in the city center," the ministry said in Moscow.

Mariupol was also where a theatre - in which Ukraine said thousands, including women and children, had sought shelter - was bombed Wednesday. Russia denied the attack.

Kharkiv:

AFP said a multi-storey building in the strategically important city was shelled Friday morning, killing one person, wounding 11, and trapping another in the rubble. The day before, a Russian airstrike destroyed a school and a community center, killing 21 people.

Shells also hit the eastern city of Kramatorsk on Friday, killing two people and wounding six, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the Donetsk Oblast region, said in an online post.

(With inputs from agencies)

