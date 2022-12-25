Russia ready to negotiate but Ukraine…: Vladimir Putin on talks

Russian president Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the conflict in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

"I believe that we are acting in the right direction, we are defending our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people. And we have no other choice but to protect our citizens," Vladimir Putin told state television in an interview, as per Reuters.

“We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are,” the Russian president said.

