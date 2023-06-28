Russia's war on Ukraine must not become frozen conflict: Zelensky
Reuters |
Jun 28, 2023 04:13 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky made his remarks in a speech to parliament on Ukraine's Constitution Day.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday Ukraine would not accept any peace "variant" that allows Russia's war on his country to become a frozen conflict
He made his remarks in a speech to parliament on Ukraine's Constitution Day.
