UN chief arrives in Ukraine to talk grain deal renewal

Published on Mar 07, 2023 06:25 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: UN chief Antonio Guterres was traveling to Ukraine Tuesday to meet in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his third trip since Russia's full-scale invasion.

Russia-Ukraine war: Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres.(AFP)
Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss extending a deal with Moscow that allows the Black Sea export of Ukraine grains amid Russia's war in the country.

"The Secretary-General has just arrived in Poland on his way to Ukraine," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, adding that Guterres will discuss the continuation of the deal "in all its aspects and other pertinent issues."

