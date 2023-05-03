Home / World News / Was not informed about US classified materials leak, says Zelensky: Report

Was not informed about US classified materials leak, says Zelensky: Report

Reuters |
May 03, 2023 04:49 AM IST

It is not beneficial to the reputation of the White House, Ukrainian president Zelensky said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Washington Post in an interview published on Tuesday that he had not had any conversations with the White House about a leak of secret US documents that grabbed attention around the world last month.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. (AFP)
"I did not receive information from the White House or the Pentagon beforehand,” Zelensky was quoted as saying.

"It is unprofitable for us." he added. “It is not beneficial to the reputation of the White House, and I believe it is not beneficial to the reputation of the United States.”

