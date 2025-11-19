Killed while crossing road: Indian woman, 8-month pregnant, fatally hit in BMW-Kia car crash

Samanvitha Dhareshwar, a 33-year old pregnant woman of Indian origin, was fatally hit by a BMW sedan in Hornsby suburb of Australia's Sydney last Friday, November 14. The driver who allegedly hit another car that ultimately knocked down Dhareshwar will apply for release on bail, local media reported. Dhareshwar was just weeks away from giving birth to her second child. (Instagram/@indiansinsydney)

The accident took place when a Kia Carnival slowed to let Dhareshwar - who was eight months pregnant - and her family cross the footpath outside a carpark on George St in Horsnby on Friday night, news.com.au reported.

A BMW sedan, driven by 19-year-old Aaron Papazoglu, then collided with the Kia, causing it to move forward and hit Dhareshwar, who died at the Westmead Hospital, where she was rushed to after paramedics treated her at the scene.

Aaron Papazoglu, who holds a provisional (or probationary) driving licence from Wahroonga, was arrested early on Saturday morning.

Papazoglu faces charges of dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death and causing the loss of a foetus - death of a pregnant woman.

Dhareshwar, reportedly hailing from Karnataka, worked in Sydney as an IT professional. She and her techie husband - Vineet - had bought land in Grantham Farm and submitted a development application for a two-storey house, reported indianlink.com.au.

Assistant Commissioner David Driver, cited in the news.com.au report, described the crash scene as “very confronting” for first responders.

Police said in its statement that emergency services responded to reports that a pedestrian had been struck shortly after 8 pm.

“NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and treated the 33-year-old female pedestrian, who was eight months pregnant, at the scene. She was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition where she and the unborn baby later died,” the statement added.

The driver of the BMW – a 19-year-old man – and the driver of the Kia Carnival – a 48-year-old man – were not injured, police said.