Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee dies of cardiac arrest at 63
Han Jong-hee was in charge of Samsung's consumer electronics and mobile devices division.
Samsung Electronics co-chief executive officer Han Jong-hee died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday, the South Korean tech giant said. Han Jong-hee was 63.
Han died at a hospital while being treated for cardiac arrest, a company spokesperson said. The company is yet to name a successor.
News agency Reuters reported that Han was in charge of Samsung's consumer electronics and mobile devices division, while co-CEO Jun Young-hyun oversees the chip business of South Korea's biggest company.
Samsung Electronics shares were flat in morning trade.
Who was Han Jong-hee?
- Han Jong-hee, a three-decade Samsung veteran who began his career in the displays division, was appointed to his role just three years ago, news agency Bloomberg reported.
- Han's widely credited for building Samsung Electronics into the industry leader for TVs, displacing Japanese rivals such as Sony Group Corp.
- He also oversaw a business that spanned most home appliances and competed with Apple Inc. in smartphones.
- Most recently, Han took charge of efforts to integrate AI into Samsung’s range of Galaxy devices, in anticipation of a boom in artificial intelligence features for everyday use. Under Han’s leadership, the company has been installing AI chips in its fridges, washing machines and vacuum cleaners.
