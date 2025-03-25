Menu Explore
Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee dies of cardiac arrest at 63

ByHT News Desk
Mar 25, 2025 07:32 AM IST

Han Jong-hee was in charge of Samsung's consumer electronics and mobile devices division.

Samsung Electronics co-chief executive officer Han Jong-hee died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday, the South Korean tech giant said. Han Jong-hee was 63.

Han Jong-hee, co-chief executive officer of Samsung Electronics Co., speaks at the company's annual general meeting at the Suwon Convention Center in Suwon, South Korea, March 19, 2025. (REUTERS)
Han Jong-hee, co-chief executive officer of Samsung Electronics Co., speaks at the company's annual general meeting at the Suwon Convention Center in Suwon, South Korea, March 19, 2025. (REUTERS)

Han died at a hospital while being treated for cardiac arrest, a company spokesperson said. The company is yet to name a successor.

News agency Reuters reported that Han was in charge of Samsung's consumer electronics and mobile devices division, while co-CEO Jun Young-hyun oversees the chip business of South Korea's biggest company.

Samsung Electronics shares were flat in morning trade.

Who was Han Jong-hee?

  • Han Jong-hee, a three-decade Samsung veteran who began his career in the displays division, was appointed to his role just three years ago, news agency Bloomberg reported.
  • Han's widely credited for building Samsung Electronics into the industry leader for TVs, displacing Japanese rivals such as Sony Group Corp.
  • He also oversaw a business that spanned most home appliances and competed with Apple Inc. in smartphones.
  • Most recently, Han took charge of efforts to integrate AI into Samsung’s range of Galaxy devices, in anticipation of a boom in artificial intelligence features for everyday use. Under Han’s leadership, the company has been installing AI chips in its fridges, washing machines and vacuum cleaners.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
