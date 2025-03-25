Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee dies of cardiac arrest at 63

Samsung Electronics co-chief executive officer Han Jong-hee died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday, the South Korean tech giant said. Han Jong-hee was 63. Han Jong-hee, co-chief executive officer of Samsung Electronics Co., speaks at the company's annual general meeting at the Suwon Convention Center in Suwon, South Korea, March 19, 2025. (REUTERS)

Han died at a hospital while being treated for cardiac arrest, a company spokesperson said. The company is yet to name a successor.

News agency Reuters reported that Han was in charge of Samsung's consumer electronics and mobile devices division, while co-CEO Jun Young-hyun oversees the chip business of South Korea's biggest company.

Samsung Electronics shares were flat in morning trade.

Who was Han Jong-hee?