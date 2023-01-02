Watch: People raft through San Francisco's flooded streets amid heavy rains

Heavy rainfall lead to massive flooding in San Francisco which witnessed traffic chaos and closure of highways as people ushered in 2023 with an "atmospheric river storm". Vehicles were seen partially submerged after the flooding, News agency Reuters reported adding that authorities issued a flood warning, which was in place in nearby Alameda County until 3:30am (11:30GMT) on Sunday (January 1).

Potent atmospheric river aiming a firehose of extreme precipitation at California.



Epic satellite imagery. pic.twitter.com/ckHYPtZ8D1 — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) December 31, 2022

Almost two feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate into early Sunday in the high Sierra Nevada, Associated Press reported adding that the weather conditions continued to pose challenges as the National Weather Service in Sacramento issued a warning about hazardous driving conditions.

Due to flooding, a section of US 101, which is one of the state's main traffic arteries, remained closed. It is located south of San Francisco. Videos shared widely on social media showed mud-coloured water streaming along San Francisco streets as people waded through.

This is what 5.46 inches of rainfall in a day looks like in San Francisco. Just barely missing the all time record for wettest day, 5.54 set back in November of 1994. Have a safe New Years Eve everyone as there’s still plenty of standing water! #AtmosphericRiver pic.twitter.com/nkr8Jr5BYP — John Shrable (@JohnShrable) January 1, 2023

California has faced a prolonged period of drought as the state had its driest time in three years ever.

