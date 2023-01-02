Home / World News / Watch: People raft through San Francisco's flooded streets amid heavy rains

Watch: People raft through San Francisco's flooded streets amid heavy rains

world news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 01:32 PM IST

San Francisco Floods: Authorities issued a flood warning, which was in place in nearby Alameda County.

San Francisco Floods: Heavy rains cause flooding in San Francisco.
San Francisco Floods: Heavy rains cause flooding in San Francisco.
ByMallika Soni

Heavy rainfall lead to massive flooding in San Francisco which witnessed traffic chaos and closure of highways as people ushered in 2023 with an "atmospheric river storm". Vehicles were seen partially submerged after the flooding, News agency Reuters reported adding that authorities issued a flood warning, which was in place in nearby Alameda County until 3:30am (11:30GMT) on Sunday (January 1).

Almost two feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate into early Sunday in the high Sierra Nevada, Associated Press reported adding that the weather conditions continued to pose challenges as the National Weather Service in Sacramento issued a warning about hazardous driving conditions.

Due to flooding, a section of US 101, which is one of the state's main traffic arteries, remained closed. It is located south of San Francisco. Videos shared widely on social media showed mud-coloured water streaming along San Francisco streets as people waded through.

California has faced a prolonged period of drought as the state had its driest time in three years ever.

